STOUGHTON -- Whitewater waited until late to put together enough offense to drop Stoughton in a Division 2 softball regional game Thursday in Stoughton.
After surrendering four runs in the bottom of the fifth, the ninth-seeded Whippets trailed the eighth-seeded Vikings 5-1 before scoring three in the sixth inning, all with two outs, to close the gap to 5-4.
Whitewater started that inning with a single by Lauren Buehler and a walk by Jenna Pope. Stoughton retired the next two hitters, but Sydney Schilt delivered in a clutch spot, driving a two-run triple to center field. She went 3-for-4 in the game with the two RBI and three runs scored.
Shyan Lesperance came up next and singled Schilt home, and Whitewater (5-16) had seized the momentum.
The Vikings went down in order in the bottom of the sixth, and Falyn Krahn's RBI single in the top of the seventh for Whitewater tied the game.
Stoughton again went three up, three down, and Schilt scored the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth on a passed ball. The Vikings mustered their first base runner since the fifth with two outs in the eighth, a single, but she was left on base as Pope completed the comeback.
Pope earned the decision, pitching all eight innings while allowing four earned on seven hits with six strikeouts.
Whitewater faces top-seeded Beloit Turner in Tuesday's regional semifinal.
WHITEWATER 6, STOUGHTON 5 (8)
Whitewater 010 003 11 — 6 9 4
Stoughton 001 040 00 — 5 7 2
Leading hitters—Schilt (W) 3x4, Lesperance (W) 2x4, Koepke (S) 2x4, Albers (S) 2x4. 2B—Lesperance (W), Quam (S). 3B—Schilt (W). HR—Koepke (S).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—W: Pope (W, 8-7-5-4-3-6). S: Perkins (L, 8-9-6-6-1-4).
