Whippets honored in all-academic voting

Ten members of Whitewater's volleyball team earned Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association All-Academic Awards recently.

The following athletes were honored: CC Alexander, Aidyn Amundson, Calli Grosinske, Kindyl Kilar, Cali Kopecky, Marina Linos, Caroline Skindingsrude, Ella Spear, Caleigh Yang and Cara Yang.

Load comments