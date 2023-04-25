Track and field: Sprinters lead Whitewater girls; Hefty, Kuhlow, Thomason top point-getters for boys team nateg Apr 25, 2023 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT -- Whitewater's track and field teams combined to win 10 events at Tuesday's Rock Valley Conference triple dual meet hosted by Beloit Turner.Whitewater's girls team, which went 0-3 in its duals, won six events, adding a pair of second-place finishes.Sophomore A'Lani Ross won the 100-meter dash in 13.6 seconds and senior Evie Troxel took second (13.9). Troxel won the pole vault by clearing 10 feet.Senior Madelynn Buehler won the 200 in 26.1.The 400 relay team of senior Emma Weigel, Buehler, sophomore Calli Grosinske and Ross won in 51.9.The 800 relay team of Ross, Weigel, Grosinske and senior Zuzana Pastorova won in 1:58.Senior Izzy Dieter won the discus with a throw of 108 feet, 3 inches.The 1,600 relay team of Grosinske, sophomores Athena Soto and Nola Coburn and freshman Cara Yang took second in 4:43.In boys competition, where the Whippets went 2-1 in their duals, sophomore Jack Hefty won the 1,600 in 4:31 and placed second in the 800 in 2:04.The 400 relay team of freshman Ke'Naz McHenry, sophomore Ty Hagedorn, senior Adrian Rios and sophomore Traysen Thomason won in 47.8.Senior Jake Kuhlow won the discus (122-2) and finished second in the shot put (41-11).Senior CJ Tomomitsu won the pole vault (10-6).Thomason was second in three events: the 100 in 11.3, the 200 in 23.4 and the long jump with a leap of 17-7 1/4.Sophomore Avi Kalra finished second in the 110 hurdles in 19.3.Junior David Rubio took second in the triple jump (34-8).The Whippets compete at the Fort Invite on Friday.Dual results - girls: McFarland 80, Whitewater 48; Edgerton 60, Whitewater 54; Turner 73, Whitewater 57; McFarland 88, Edgerton 50; Turner 71, McFarland 65; Turner 69, Edgerton 63.Dual results - boys: McFarland 90.67, Whitewater 50.33; Whitewater 71, Edgerton 57; Whitewater 83.5, Turner 56.5; McFarland 105, Edgerton 36; McFarland 105, Turner 40; Edgerton 84, Turner 50. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.