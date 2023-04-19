BRODHEAD -- Whitewater's boys track and field team went 2-0 at Tuesday's Rock Valley triple dual meet at Brodhead High School.
The Whippets edged Turner 74-69 and topped Brodhead/Juda 99-33.
Whitewater won eight events, including five on the track.
Sophomore Traysen Thomason won the 100-meter dash in 11.3 seconds and the 200 in 23.2.
Junior Nate Holden won the 1,600 in 5:06.
Junior Quincy Boudreau won the 110 high hurdles in 20.1.
The 1,600 relay of sophomore Miles Nickelsburg, freshmen Chad Hein and Isaac Straight and sophomore Trent Pett won in 4:07.
In the field, senior Connor Raupp won the shot put (48 feet, 5 1/2 inches) and the discus (145-1). Senior Cole Schlicher won the pole vault (8-6).
Junior Nate Black took second in the 200 in 24.2, sophomore Jack Hefty was second in the 400 (53.4) and the 800 (2:13), sophomore Andrew O'Toole was second in the 3,200 in 12:53, freshman David Enns was second in the 300 hurdles in 52.5, senior Jake Kuhlow was second in the discus (137-8) and freshman Quinton O'Toole was second in the pole vault (8-0).
In girls competition, the Whippets won six events but went 0-2 in their duals.
Senior Kindyl Kilar won the 100 meters in 13.0 and senior Emma Weigel placed second (13.6). Kilar also won the 200 in 26.5.
Sophomore Athena Soto won the 1,600 in 6:05 and sophomore Nola Coburn placed first in the 3,200 in 13:52. Freshman Silvia Harris finished second in the 3,200 in 15:46.
The 400 relay of freshman Cara Yang, sophomores A'Lani Ross and Ava Alvarado and senior Zuzana Pastorova won in 56.0.
Senior Evie Troxel won the pole vault (8-6) and senior Izzy Dieter placed second (8-0). Dieter was also second in the discus (102-2).
Whitewater competes at the Panther Relays hosted by Oregon on Friday beginning at 4 p.m.
Team scores - girls: Turner 64, Whitewater 61; Brodhead/Juda 91.5, Whitewater 47.5; Brodhead/Juda 80.5, Turner 55.5.
Team scores - boys: Whitewater 74, Turner 69; Whitewater 99, Brodhead/Juda 33; Turner 79.5, Brodhead/Juda 60.5.
