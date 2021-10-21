MCFARLAND — The eighth-seeded Whitewater volleyball team lost to top-seeded McFarland 25-7, 25-12, 25-10 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal on Thursday.

The Whippets finish the season 14-16 overall and 5-4 in Rock Valley games, finishing fourth in the conference.

Kindyl Kilar notched seven kills, Avery Hintz added seven assists and Caleigh Yang tallied eight digs for Whitewater.

