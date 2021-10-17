CLINTON -- Whitewater's volleyball team finished the regular season with a 25-23, 24-14, 25-19 road win over Clinton in RVC play on Thursday.

Kindyl Kilar had a team-leading 24 kills for the Whippets while Avery Hintz added 10 digs, 14 assists. Cali Kopecky served five aces and Jenna Pope and Aidyn Amundson had a block apiece.

