Whippets beat Cardinals

BRODHEAD -- The Whitewater volleyball team knocked off host Brodhead 25-21, 12-25, 25-12, 26-24 in a Rock Valley game on Tuesday.

Kindyl Kilar tallied 33 kills, good for 8.25 per set, while adding 14 digs for a double-double. Cambell Alexander had three aces, two blocks. Calli Grosinske also posted a double-double, finishing with 31 assists and 17 digs. Cali Kopecky served three aces for the Whippets (13-5, 2-0 Rock Valley).

