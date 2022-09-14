BRODHEAD -- The Whitewater volleyball team knocked off host Brodhead 25-21, 12-25, 25-12, 26-24 in a Rock Valley game on Tuesday.
Kindyl Kilar tallied 33 kills, good for 8.25 per set, while adding 14 digs for a double-double. Cambell Alexander had three aces, two blocks. Calli Grosinske also posted a double-double, finishing with 31 assists and 17 digs. Cali Kopecky served three aces for the Whippets (13-5, 2-0 Rock Valley).
"Marina Linos and Cambell Alexander were asked to step up on the right side and middle, respectively," Whitewater volleyball coach Mary Kilar said. "They both responded with outstanding play. I was so impressed with Marina and Cambell. They responded to the game plan and led in their positions. Grosinske set a great game, Kopecky played solidly, Ella Spear was a defensive force, Zoe Kohl came in to give us some passing relief in serve receive and Aidyn Amundsen held her own in the middle against a strong Brodhead offense.
"Libero Caleigh Yang led our back row defense keying in on never letting a ball drop. Caleigh is one of the top liberos in our conference. She is playing with intensity and owning the libero role. Kindyl took care of the game plan offensively. The way she leads by example is so impressive.
"Our whole team is committed, and I am excited about what they are doing as a team."
The Whippets host McFarland on Parents Night Thursday.
