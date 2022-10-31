WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Whitewater sophomore Jack Hefty improved significantly in his second appearance at the WIAA State Cross Country Championships, placing 30th in 17 minutes, 6 seconds in the Division 2 boys race at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
Junior teammate Nate Holden made his first state appearance and placed 126th in 19:07.
A fast field and the support of their family, friends, and teammates had the Whippets out in flying fashion, as Hefty and Holden cruised through the first mile in 5:05 and 5:13, respectively. The second mile of the course proved challenging, as expected, due to the hills, sharp turns, and elevation changes.
Hefty held his Top-40 position through the 2-mile marker, reaching it in 10:52. Holden arrived at that same mark in 11:35. A similarly challenging third mile also contained its fair share of twists, turns, hills, and an all-out sprint to the finish line to complete the course. Hefty made up some ground in the final stretch, and improved from last year's 117th place finish in 18:50.
"This race capped off an excellent season for both boys," Whitewater cross country coach Chad Carstens said.
"This season was full of awards for Jack and Nate as they both earned first-team all Rock Valley Conference honors earlier this season as well as state meet births from their sectional races. The boys not only get it done on race day, but they also get it done in the classroom. Jack and Nate also earned academic all-state honors as their GPA is well above the 3.5 threshold set by the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association to receive this honor."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.