WHITEWATER — Senior Kacie Carollo scored 31 points, including 22 after halftime, to help the second-seeded Whippets hold off the third-seeded Trojans, 59-56, in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal on Friday night.
It was the third time this season Carollo recorded 31 points in a game. Whitewater (10-12) also got a 10-point effort from Kindyl Kilar in the victory.
Whitewater will travel to top-seeded Wilmot for a regional final Saturday night.
WHITEWATER 59, EAST TROY 56
East Troy 24 32 — 56
Whitewater 27 32 — 59
EAST TROY (fg ftm-fta pts) — Pluess 4 0-4 8, Aleckson 2 2-2 7, Lindow 2 3-3 9, Scurek 9 6-6 24, Nelson 1 0-0 2, Golabowski 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 11-15 56.
WHITEWATER — Skindingsrude 3 0-0 7, Kilar 4 0-0 10, Carollo 9 11-13 31, Navejas 2 0-0 5, DePorter 1 1-2 3, Juoni 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 12-15 59.
3-point goals: ET 3 (Lindow 2, Aleckson), W 7 (Kilar 2, Carollo 2, Skindingsrude, Navejas, Juoni). Total fouls: ET 14, W 14. Fouled out: Juoni.
