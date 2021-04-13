OSHKOSH — The Whitewater girls volleyball team picked up its first loss of the season with a 25-19, 25-19, 25-18 defeat to Manitowoc Lincoln in a WIAA sectional semifinal Tuesday at Oshkosh North High School.
The loss was the first of the year for the Whippets — who entered the sectional with an 11-0 record. Manitowoc Lincoln went on to beat top-seeded Oshkosh West in four sets to advance to the state tournament.
