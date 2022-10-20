WHITEWATER -- The Whippets eked out a five-set decision, punching their ticket to the regional final along the way.
The fourth-seeded Whitewater volleyball team held off fifth-seeded Mount Horeb 25-23, 14-25, 25-23, 24-26, 15-6 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at WHS on Thursday.
“This team came to play tonight," Whitewater volleyball coach Mary Kilar said. "I have to give it to Mount Horeb, they played so tough and never gave up. This was an exciting match to be part of. However, I could see it in our eyes, that we were not going to allow ourselves to come away with anything but a win.
"I know I have said this so many times before, but this team is unbelievably selfless. I have never coached a team like this before. There has not been one minute that they ever thought about anything but their team. And, they played like it."
Whitewater senior outside Kindyl Kilar, who finished with 33 kills, 24 digs, four blocks and four aces, became the program's all-time leader in kills early in the match.
Calli Grosinske finished with 40 assists for the Whippets (23-8). Jenna Pope recorded four blocks in the fifth set.
“I always remind them volleyball is about putting streaks together and minimizing errors," Mary Kilar said. "We did just that. If we had a few errors, they picked each other up. They are truly selfless and about the team. Caleigh Yang, Ella Spear, Calli Grosinske, Cali Kopecky and Kindyl Kilar were outstanding on defense.
"There was never a ball that dropped without an all-out effort to keep it in play. CC Alexander played tough at the net, and Marina Linos was ready, and I felt played her best swinging match this season. Ella Spear is playing so consistently. She is reading hitters and digging to keep us in system.
“Calli Grosinske had an outstanding setting night. What was most impressive was her leadership. She never got down after a mistake, and that presence is exactly what we need from our setter. I was so proud of her tonight. Kindyl Kilar was our rock. She stayed level headed and led with her play both on offense and defense. She finished with another double-double."
For the Vikings (24-11), Ruby Dohlk produced 17 kills, Sami Norton totaled 48 assists, adding two aces. Kennedy Myers and Jayna Schultz had two aces apiece, Myers also chipped in 28 digs and Andie Moore tallied three blocks.
Whitewater now faces top-seeded Edgewood (25-10) on the road in Saturday's regional final. Game time is 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.