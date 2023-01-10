Wrestling: Whitewater defeats Oregon 48-30 nateg Jan 10, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WHITEWATER -- The Whitewater wrestling team earned a 48-30 nonconference home victory over Oregon on Tuesday.The Whippets won four matches by pinfall, three more by forfeit and two by decision. CJ Tomomitsu (126 pounds), Sebastian Cuellar (152) and Hector Arnodo (220) won by fall for the Whippets, who got decisions from Jasen Porras (106) and heavyweight Richard Franco.Whitewater competes in a Rock Valley dual meet hosted by Evansville on Friday.WHITEWATER 48, OREGON 30106: Jasen Porras (WHIT) dec. Braeden Bakken 12-5113: Evan Fahey (OREG) pinned Jason Villegas at 1:13120: Andy Pollock (OREG) pinned Jarvis Porcaro at 3:35126: CJ Tomomitsu (WHIT) pinned Ramiro Ramos at 5:44132: Connor Friend (WHIT) received forfeit138: Traysen Thomason (WHIT) pinned Evan McGill at 2:58*145: Brandon Liddle (OREG) pinned Odair Porras at 4:32152: Sebastian Cuellar (WHIT) pinned Trycen Blake at 2:22160: Seth Niday (OREG) pinned JJ Gonzalez at 2:20170: Aaron Porras (WHIT) received forfeit182: Jesus Barajas (WHIT) received forfeit195: Tyler Wald (OREG) pinned Avi Kalra at 2:36220: Hector Arnodo (WHIT) pinned Paxton Krengel at 2:54285: Richard Franco (WHIT) dec. Corban Graf 4-1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
