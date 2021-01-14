JEFFERSON — The Whippets won seven straight matches in the heart of their dual with Jefferson to earn a 51-30 Rock Valley Conference victory over the host Eagles on Thursday.
The Eagles took a 12-6 lead — highlighted with a pin from Devan Redenius at 120 pounds — but it was mostly Whippets after that.
"The team fell 51-30 with some really closely contested matches that were the difference," Jefferson co-head coach Devin Weber said.
Brian Porcaro started the Whitewater rally at 126 pounds, winning via first-period fall. After a pair of forfeits, Marcus DePorter earned a pin at 145 pounds for the Whippets.
David Cushman won a close 6-4 match at 152 pounds against Ethan Dieckman. After another Jefferson forfeit, Dylan Duclos found a first-period fall against the Eagles' Alex Vasquez.
Jefferson's Aaron Heine stopped the Whippet streak by finding a 30 second pin at 182 pounds.
Jefferson's Brady Lehman (195) and Noah Schultz (285), along with Whitewater's Hector Arnodo (220) all found wins via pins to end the dual.
"The team continued to show growth with a strong performance that sets us up to head to Edgerton with momentum," Weber said.
WHITEWATER 51, JEFFERSON 30
106 — Logan Merz (J) by forf. 113 — CJ Tomomitsu (W) pinned Lucius Madison, 1:07. 120 — Devan Redenius (J) pinned Jason Villegas, 1:13. 126 — Brian Porcaro (W) pinned Ryan Haffelder, 1:14. 132 — Trenten Zahn (W) by forf. 138 — Aaron Porras (W) by forf. 145 — Marcus Deporter (W) pinned n/a, 1:05. 152— David Cushman (W) dec. Ethan Dieckman, 6-4. 160 — Carter Friend (W) by forf. 170 — Dylan Duclos (W) pinned Alex Vasquez, 1:36. 182 — Aaron Heine (J) pinned Denver Isbell, 0:30. 195 — Brady Lehman (J) pinned Mason Deporter, 0:23. 220 — Hector Arnodo (W) pinned Haden Dempsey, 3:17. 285 — Noah Schultz (J) pinned Owen Heussner, 1:10.
