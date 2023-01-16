EVANSVILLE -- Whitewater's wrestling team improved to 7-0 in Rock Valley matches with two victories -- 54-30 over Brodhead/Juda and 63-16 versus Big Foot/Williams Bay -- at Friday's conference dual matches hosted by Evansville.
Jasen Porras, Jason Villegas, CJ Tomomitsu, Connor Friend, Sebastian Cuellar, Aaron Porras and Payton Lyon all went 2-0 for the Whippets. Jarvis Porcaro, Traysen Thomason, Odair Porras, Avi Kalra, Hector Arnodo and Deavion Olson all went 1-1.
The Whippets compete at the Monroe Invitational on Saturday.
WHITEWATER 54, BRODHEAD/JUDA 30
106: Jasen Porras (WHIT) received forfeit; 113: Jason Villegas (WHIT) received forfeit; 120: Jarvis Porcaro (WHIT) received forfeit; 126: CJ Tomomitsu (WHIT) received forfeit; 132: Connor Friend (WHIT) pinned Jameson Wallin at 1:34; 138: Joe Lohmar (BRJU) pinned Traysen Thomason at 2:18; *145: Marcus McIntyre (BRJU) pinned Odair Porras at 1:37; 152: Sebastian Cuellar (WHIT) received forfeit; 160: Aaron Porras (WHIT) pinned Charlie Weiss at 3:48; 170: Karson Miller (BRJU) pinned Jesus Barajas at 1:10; 182: Payton Lyon (WHIT) pinned Clayton Elliott at 0:33; 195: CJ Steuly (BRJU) pinned Avi Kalra at 0:35; 220: Emmitt Allen (BRJU) pinned Hector Arnodo at 3:20; 285: Devion Olson (WHIT) pinned Landon King at 2:34.
WHITEWATER 63, BIG FOOT/WILLIAMS BAY 16
106: Jasen Porras (WHIT) pinned Jonah Henningfeld at 1:35; 113: Jason Villegas (WHIT) received forfeit 120: Chase Rodriguez (BFWB) major dec. Jarvis Porcaro 13-2; 126: CJ Tomomitsu (WHIT) pinned Erik Colin at 2:49; 132: Connor Friend (WHIT) received forfeit; 138: Traysen Thomason (WHIT) received forfeit 145: Odair Porras (WHIT) dec. Aaron Rowland 8-3; 152: Sebastian Cuellar (WHIT) pinned Dominic Staver at 0:44; *160: Aaron Porras (WHIT) received forfeit 170: Will Wojcik (BFWB) pinned Jesus Barajas at 4:39; 182: Payton Lyon (WHIT) pinned Israel Mejia at 0:35; 195: Avi Kalra (WHIT) pinned Jake DeMarco at 1:20; 220: Hector Arnodo (WHIT) pinned Eduardo Malbaes at 0:52; 285: Ben Lavariega (BFWB) pinned Devion Olson at 1:03.
