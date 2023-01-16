Whippets win twice at RVC duals

EVANSVILLE -- Whitewater's wrestling team improved to 7-0 in Rock Valley matches with two victories -- 54-30 over Brodhead/Juda and 63-16 versus Big Foot/Williams Bay -- at Friday's conference dual matches hosted by Evansville.

Jasen Porras, Jason Villegas, CJ Tomomitsu, Connor Friend, Sebastian Cuellar, Aaron Porras and Payton Lyon all went 2-0 for the Whippets. Jarvis Porcaro, Traysen Thomason, Odair Porras, Avi Kalra, Hector Arnodo and Deavion Olson all went 1-1.

