EDGERTON -- Whitewater's wrestling team won 2-0 at Tuesday's Rock Valley double dual meet hosted by Edgerton.
The Whippets knocked off the Crimson Tide 43-32 and topped Beloit Turner 57-15.
Whitewater's Jarvis Porcaro (120 pounds) went 2-0 with a pin and a decision. CJ Tomomitsu (126) went 2-0 with one pin, Connor Friend (132) with 2-0 with one pin, Sebastian Cuellar (152) with 2-0 with one pin and one decision, Aaron Porras (160) with 2-0 with one pin and one decision and Payton Lyon (182) went 2-0 with two pins.
The Whippets wrestle at the Mount Horeb Invitational on Saturday.
WHITEWATER 43, EDGERTON 32
*106: Garrett Kotnour (EDGE) dec. Jasen Porras (WHIT) 9-2
113: Jason Villegas received forfeit
120: Jarvis Porcaro (WHIT) pinned Logan Hammer (EDGE) at 3:15
126: CJ Tomomitsu (WHIT) received forfeit
132: Connor Friend (WHIT) pinned Noah Reilly (EDGE) at 1:23
138: Traysen Thomason (WHIT) major dec. Ethan Kastenmeier (EDGE) 12-3
145: Dylan Norin (EDGE) pinned Keenan Sheffield (WHIT) at 0:43
152: Sebastian Cuellar (WHIT) dec. Braden Troeger (EDGE) 8-6
160: Aaron Porras (WHIT) pinned Caleb Davis (EDGE) at 5:39
170: Beau Allison (EDGE) tech. fall JJ Gonzalez (WHIT) 19-4
182: Payton Lyon (WHIT) pinned Ethan Stengel (EDGE) at 3:49
195: Breyden South (EDGE) received forfeit
220: Jacob Wienke (EDGE) pinned Hector Arnodo (WHIT) at 3:52
285: Oswaldo Mendoza-Cruz (EDGE) pinned Richard Franco (WHIT) at 1:55
WHITEWATER 57, TURNER 15
106: Jasen Porras (WHIT) pinned Bailynn Dunham (TURN) at 2:47
113: Jason Villegas (WHIT) received forfeit
120: Jarvis Porcaro (WHIT) dec. Brayden Ward (TURN) 6-1
126: CJ Tomomitsu (WHIT) pinned Zach Potter (TURN) at 2:39
132: Connor Friend (WHIT) received forfeit
138: Justin Teague (TURN) pinned Traysen Thomason (WHIT) at 1:17
145: Brody Berg (TURN) pinned Keenan Sheffield (WHIT) at 1:05
*152: Sebastian Cuellar (WHIT) pinned Elijah Dever (TURN) at 2:22
160: Aaron Porras (WHIT) dec. Carlos Ramirez (TURN) 14-8
170: Eric Halon (TURN) dec. JJ Gonzalez (WHIT) 8-3
182: Payton Lyon (WHIT) pinned Kooper Huffman (TURN) at 4:23
195: Richi Kalra (WHIT) pinned Hunter Griinke (TURN) at 1:13
220: Hector Arnodo (WHIT) received forfeit
285: Richard Franco (WHIT) dec. Anthony Hamilton (TURN) 12-5
