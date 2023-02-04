Whippets 2nd at RVC meet

CLINTON -- Aaron Porras won the 160-pound weight class, leading Whitewater's wrestling team to a second place finish at Saturday's Rock Valley Conference tournament hosted by Clinton.

Porras (28-9) stuck Brodhead/Juda's Charlie Weis at 3:41 in the quarterfinals, pinned Evansville's Lee Jorgensen at 2:30 in the semis before earning an 11-5 decision over Edgerton's Beau Allison (26-12) in the first place match.

