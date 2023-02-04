CLINTON -- Aaron Porras won the 160-pound weight class, leading Whitewater's wrestling team to a second place finish at Saturday's Rock Valley Conference tournament hosted by Clinton.
Porras (28-9) stuck Brodhead/Juda's Charlie Weis at 3:41 in the quarterfinals, pinned Evansville's Lee Jorgensen at 2:30 in the semis before earning an 11-5 decision over Edgerton's Beau Allison (26-12) in the first place match.
The Whippets, who scored 188 points to finish behind only champion Evansville (254), had six finishers in the top three or higher.
Victor Hernandez (10-5) went 2-1 with two decisions to place second at 120. He earned a 14-10 decision over Jefferson's Aiden DeBlare in the semifinals before losing by fall to Big Foot/Williams Bay's Chase Rodriguez (26-1) at 1:33.
Connor Friend (28-9) went 2-1 with two decisions to finish second at 132. He earned a 4-3 decision over Turner's Zack Ries in the semis and then lost by fall at 1:15 to Evansville's Danny Heiser.
Payton Lyon (20-12) went 2-1 with one pin and one decision to place second at 182. He earned a 14-3 major decision against Turner's Kooper Huffman in the semis before losing by fall at 3:02 to Evansville's Owen Heiser.
Jasen Porras (16-13) went 3-1 with two pins and one decision to finish third at 106. He beat Jefferson's Nick Lara by decision 6-5 in the third place match.
CJ Tomomitsu (26-9) went 2-1 with two pins to place third at 126. He pinned East Troy's Chris Garcia at 3:05 in the third place match.
Nate Black (7-7) went 2-2 with one pin and one decision to finish fourth at 152
The Whippets had six wrestlers finish fifth: Jason Villegas (19-16) went 1-2 with one pin at 113, Traysen Thomason (21-15) went 2-2 with two pins at 138, Odair Porras (10-14) went 3-2 with three pins at 145, Jesus Barajas (7-11) went 3-2 with two pins and one decision at 170, Avi Kalra (8-8) went 2-2 with two pins at 195 and Ethan Barels (3-4) went 2-2 with two victories via injury default at 220.
EAGLES TAKE 9TH
Jefferson's wrestling team placed ninth, scoring 66 points.
Nolan Burzlaff (16-18) went 3-1 with two pins and one decision to finish third at 152. He stuck Whitewater's Nate Black at 3:00 in the third place match.
Three Eagles finished fourth: Nick Lara (22-17) went 1-2 with one pin at 106, Colton Stanley (6-3) went 2-2 with one pin and one major decision at 113 and Aiden DeBlare (29-14) went 1-2 with one pin at 120.
The Whippets and Eagles compete at this Saturday's WIAA Division 2 regional hosted by Jefferson High School.
Team scores: Evansville 254, Whitewater 188, Clinton 166, Turner 158, Edgerton 138, Brodhead/Juda 113, Big Foot/Williams Bay 87, East Troy 85.5, Jefferson 66.
