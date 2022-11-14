Whitewater senior outside hitter Kindyl Kilar was voted first team all-conference in the Rock Valley for volleyball.
Kilar averaged 6.3 kills per set and finished with 564 kills this season, which placed her number one in the Whippet record book. Her season stats include a .322 hitting percentage, 62 aces (with only one error), 25 total blocks and 314 digs. Kilar is a repeat first team all-conference selection.
“Kindyl was a great leader for this Whippet program,” Whitewater volleyball coach Mary Kilar said. “Her presence will be missed, but we know she left her teammates with an example of what it means to be a team leader that will not soon be forgotten. Kindyl is a special player, and Florida International University is getting a great one!”
Whitewater senior libero Caleigh Yang was a second-team selection.
Jefferson senior MacKenzie Thom and sophomore Addison McMahon as well as Whitewater seniors Jenna Pope and Cali Kopecky were honorable mention recipients.
Whitewater, Brodhead and McFarland shared the Rock Valley Conference title with 8-1 records, followed by Edgerton at 6-3, Evansville at 5-4, East Troy at 4-5, Big Foot at 3-6, Beloit Turner at 2-7, Clinton at 1-8 and Jefferson at 0-9.
2022 Rock Valley Girls Volleyball All-Conference Team
First Team
Name School Year Position
Abbie Dix Brodhead Senior Middle Hitter
Kindyl Kilar Whitewater Senior Outside Hitter
Gwen Crull McFarland Senior Middle Hitter
Alexis Kammerer Brodhead Senior Setter
Ava Dean McFarland Junior Setter
Shannon Rusch Edgerton Senior Outside Hitter
Skye McDermott Evansville Senior Setter/Right Side Hitter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.