RVC volleyball
Whitewater senior outside hitter Kindyl Kilar was voted first team all-conference in the Rock Valley for volleyball.

Kilar averaged 6.3 kills per set and finished with 564 kills this season, which placed her number one in the Whippet record book. Her season stats include a .322 hitting percentage, 62 aces (with only one error), 25 total blocks and 314 digs. Kilar is a repeat first team all-conference selection.

