JEFFERSON — Senior Aiden Behm’s bases-clearing double in the fifth inning sparked the top-seeded Jefferson baseball team in its 6-2 victory over fifth-seeded Lakeside Lutheran in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at Fischer Field on Tuesday.
The two sides had spent four-plus innings effectively deadlocked. In the Jefferson fifth, Tyler Butina led off the inning with a single, Luis Serrano bunted for a hit and Drew Peterson was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs.
After a fly out by Tanner Pinnow and strikeout by Evan Neitzel, Behm dug in as Jefferson’s final hope to push the go-ahead run across. Boy did he deliver.
On a full count and the sixth pitch he faced, Behm doubled to center, plating three go-ahead runs to make it 5-2. Winning pitcher Tyler Fredrick reached on shortstop Nolan Meis’ error next, allowing Behm to score from second for the final margin. Marty nearly made a highlight-reel catch on the play to end the inning as the ball just edged off his glove.
“Marty got a great jump on the ball and had to have been inches away from making an unbelievable catch to get us out of that inning,” Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said. “It hit the edge of his glove and cleared the bases. They say baseball is a game of inches, and that proved right on that play.”
Lakeside scored in the first on Kole Lostetter’s sacrifice fly.
Pinnow walked with the bases loaded in the home half of the first and Neitzel drove in a run on a grounder to make it 2-1.
The Warriors’ Tyler Marty evened it up at 2 on a sac fly in the second.
Neitzel — the team’s center fielder — threw out Lostetter at the plate to end the third. Lostetter was attempting to score from third on a fly out to shallow center by Calvin Murray.
Jefferson (20-7) turned a 6-3 double play to end the sixth and Fredrick worked around a two-out single by Marty in the seventh.
Fredrick needed 100 pitches to throw a complete-game and earn the decision. He allowed two earned on seven hits, striking out four with two walks.
Serrano was 3-for-3, scoring twice, and Butina had two hits and crossed home twice as the Eagles topped the Warriors in the regional round of the playoffs for back-to-back seasons.
Lakeside (13-12) starter Aiden Berg allowed five earned on six hits, striking out five, in 4 2/3 innings. Jakub Junker pitched 1 1/3 scoreless in relief.
“The end of a season is always tough, but I was very proud of our effort tonight,” Ziel said. “Jefferson is a terrific ball team and we played right there with them and had our chances to win the game.
“We had opportunities, especially in the first three innings, to really do some damage. We got a few runs early, but we needed that big hit to put a crooked number on the board and we couldn’t get it done.
“We had another great opportunity in the top of the fifth with the go-ahead run on third with less than two outs. A strikeout and a lineout to center ended that threat.
“I’m proud of the way this group battled to end the season. We will greatly miss our seniors moving forward, and I am proud to have been their coach and grateful for everything they have done for our program. A big thank you goes out to seniors Eli Buchta, Caleb Koester, Keegan Lamp, Tyler Marty, Calvin Murray, Brock Schneider, and Nick Thomas.”
Jefferson faces second-seeded Columbus today at Fisher Field at 4:30 p.m. in the regional final. Columbus ousted Luther Prep on Tuesday.
JEFFERSON 6, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2
Lakeside 110 000 0 — 2 7 1
Jefferson 200 040 x — 6 8 3
Leading hitters — LL: Marty 2x4, Lostetter (2B); J: Butina 2x4, Serrano 3x3, Behm (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Berg L; 4.2-6-6-5-5-2, Junker 1.1-2-0-0-2-0; J: Fredrick W; 7-7-2-2-4-2.
