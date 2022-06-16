APPLETON -- On paper the game was supposed to be a mismatch with fourth-seeded Jefferson going against first-seeded Mosinee.
That seeding seemed to hold firm, with the Eagles trailing 5-0 after two, but this Jefferson Eagles team is built of stern stuff, and with a shot at redemption and a gold ball, the Eagles would not be denied.
Senior shortstop Luis Serrano hit the game-tying two-run home run in the fifth as the fourth-seeded Jefferson baseball team rallied past top-seeded Mosinee 6-5 in a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal at Nienhaus Field in Appleton on Thursday morning.
"We've had to deal with adversity, we call it chaos, all year long, whether it's weather or bad calls or this and that," Jefferson head coach Greg Fetherston said. "These guys will find a way to win, and they believe in each other."
That seeding gave the Eagles added motivation -- not that they needed it -- to prove the naysayers wrong, and that was their mentality entering Neinhaus Field in Appleton after inclement weather the night before forced a change in the playing field and the game to be pushed back a day.
"We came in here knowing that they're thinking we were the underdog," senior outfielder Aiden Behm said. "We didn't think we were underdogs. We think we got snubbed with our seed, so we were going to prove everyone wrong. We came in here, played our game today. We played with a chip."
The Eagles (24-7) found themselves in an early 4-0 deficit after one inning when Indians senior center fielder Trevor Garski crushed a grand slam. Things went from bad to worse for Jefferson when Keagen Jirschele's run scored via error in the bottom of the second made it 5-0.
But Jefferson has weathered the ups and downs of the season, and been through both the highs and lows, and drew on their experiences to launch an incredible comeback.
"We were down 4-0 in the sectional final last year with a grand slam in the first inning, so guys knew we just had to chip away," Fetherston said. "Aiden Behm had a huge hit drive to left field to get our guys to believe . . . and then momentum was just switched, and we won four innings in a row there."
A Serrano single sent Fredrick home in the top of the third that made it 5-1, and from there, Jefferson began to claw its way out back into the game.
Fredrick overcame his slow start, and showed composure beyond his years as he either struck out or produced pop flys that resulted in quick Mosinee outs.
"I thought when that kid who hit the grand slam came back up that I was going to strike him out, Fredrick said about his mindset on the mound. "Everybody that came out, I thought I would strike them out."
The Eagles held Mosinee scoreless through the final four innings and continued to chip and chip away at the lead. A pair of runs by Drew Peterson and Behm in the top of the fourth made it 5-3, and then the Eagles got it back to even ground with a huge homer by Serrano that sent himself and Tyler Butina home to make it 5-5 at the top of the fifth.
"That home run was just the click," Fredrick said. "After that home run, all of us were like, 'it's a new ball game.' All of us knew after that we were winning this game."
As the game progressed, Jefferson tightened the screws on Mosinee, and senior Evan Neitzel provided the go-ahead run. Neitzel singled, a sac bunt by Fredrick advanced Neitzel to second. Neitzel advanced to third on a single by senior Aiden Devine. Sophomore infielder Aidan Kammer reached on a fielder's choice, giving Neitzel time to cross the home plate as his teammates celebrated, having firmly wrestled control of the game from the Indians, who were in search of their first state tournament victory in six appearances.
Mosinee (27-4) held Jefferson scoreless at the top of the seventh, and had one more chance to advance to the D2 title game at Neuroscience Group Field, but junior Tyler Butina came in for relief and struck out a swinging Davin Stoffel. Another throw by Butina resulted in a pop up fly that was fielded by a diving Neitzel, and just like that, the Eagles redemption tour continues.
"We were here last year, we took second place. We told all our friends and family we're going to finish it all this season," Behm said. "It's redemption season, we're getting it done."
Jefferson faces third-seeded Denmark, which scored seven times in the seventh en route to topping second-seeded Pewaukee 9-7, tonight at 6 p.m. in the state title game. Jefferson vs. Denmark is a rematch of the 2021 state title game won by the Vikings.
JEFFERSON 6, MOSINEE 5
Jefferson 001 221 0 -- 6 9 1
Mosinee 410 000 0 -- 5 8 3
Leading hitters -- J: Butina 2x4, Serrano 2x2 (HR), Behm (2B); M: Garski 2x3 (2B, HR), Jirschele 2x4, Lemanski 2x3, Grod (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- J: Fredrick W; 6.1-8-5-4-0-4, Butina 0.2-0-0-0-0-1; M: Jirschele L; 5.2-8-6-4-0-9, Shupe 1.1-1-0-0-0-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.