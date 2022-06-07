WAUPUN — As the sun began to shine over Gerald E. Thompson field on Tuesday, the temperatures slowly began to rise.
This wasn’t the only thing heating up, as the Jefferson Eagles found their offense midway through their WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal game, blazing past the Madison Edgewood Crusaders for a 7-2 victory.
The Eagles (23-7) bruised the bats for a six-run stanza in the bottom of the fourth that broke up a 1-0 game that sends them back to the D2 sectional championship game for a second straight season after finishing runner-ups in the D-2 state title game in 2021.
“We knew we could hit all game, so it was just a matter of stringing some hits together,” senior outfielder Evan Neitzel said. “We’ve got a lot of belief in this team, and it was just great players making great plays.”
The Eagles relied on the arm of sophomore Tyler Fredrick to keep the Crusaders’ (17-5) offense in check. Fredrick took the win on the pitcher’s mound, pitching 6 2/3 innings, striking out three while walking just one and permitting two runs (one earned) on 100 pitches.
“Freddy has got ice in his veins,” Neitzel said. “He’s been really good for us and helped us out with his hitting. He played a heck of a game.”
"Freddy is awesome," Jefferson baseball coach Greg Fetherston said. "I love that kid. He just throws strikes. You would never guess he's a sophomore out there. He completely controls the runners and controls the game.
"He throws all three pitches for a strike and has just been lights out for us. I couldn't be more happy for him. He's our bulldog on the mound."
The Eagles would need big plays to put the Crusaders away with Edgewood entering as Badger West Conference champs, and the Crusaders held the Eagles scoreless through two innings.
Jefferson returned the favor, and then drew first blood in the third inning off a Luis Serrano sacrifice fly that sent Aiden Devine home. The Crusaders prevented Jefferson from adding to their lead in the third, but that lone run proved to be the stone that broke the dam, with the Eagles pouring on the offense in the bottom of the fourth inning.
“We played a lot of great teams all year. We do that for a reason, so that we’re ready for playoff baseball, and that’s what we’ve been doing here for the last ten years,” Fetherston said. “We’re battle-tested, and we’re built for this, and our guys believe right now.”
Fredrick kicked things off in the fourth with a single that sent Drew Peterson home, which was followed by a Devine double. Serrano and Peterson each struck singles that drove in two runs apiece to give Jefferson a 7-0 advantage.
The Eagles did surrender two runs to Edgewood late in the game, one in the sixth and one in the seventh, but the game was already in hand thanks to Jefferson’s earlier offensive onslaught.
“It’s been our mantra all year, to try and put pressure on defenses,” Fetherston said. “The top of the order has been our bread and butter all year, and we had some big hits. Freddy was phenomenal on the mound . . . and he had two big hits there to kind of open the doors. Louis had a big bases loaded, two RBI.”
The Eagles dream season continues. Neitzel summed up his team’s thoughts regarding Tuesday’s win over Edgewood succinctly.
“Unsatisfied. We still got work to do.”
JEFFERSON 7, EDGEWOOD 2
Edgewood 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 — 2 5 0
Jefferson 0 0 1 6 0 0 x — 7 9 3
Leading hitters — E: McNeil 1x2 (2B); J : Fredrick 2x3, Kammer 2x4, Devine 1x2 (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — E: Mello L; 3.2-7-7-7-1-3, Bischoff 2.1-2-0-0-1-0; J: Fredrick W; 6.2-4-2-1-3-1, Butina 0.1-1-0-0-0-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.