JEFFERSON — The Eagles are very quickly becoming regulars in the Appleton area.
Jefferson’s baseball team will make its third appearance at the WIAA Division 2 state tournament in four seasons Wednesday, when it faces Mosinee at 5:30 p.m. in a state semifinal at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.
The Eagles — seeded forth with a record of 23-7 and a win streak of five games — will take on the top-seeded Indians, who enter 26-3 and are in search of their first state tournament victory in six appearances.
“One through nine, they can hit,” Jefferson baseball coach Greg Fetherston, who is in his 20th year, said of Mosinee. “They are a young team with lots of sophomores playing. They will put together good at bats one through and we’ll need to mix pitches.
“It’s important not to give them extra 90s. Like most good teams, they take advantage of teams when they make errors. Mosinee is aggressive.”
Second-seeded Pewaukee (24-6 and seeking a baseball state title to go with its football and boys basketball ones claimed earlier in the school year) faces off with third-seeded and defending champion Denmark in Wednesday’s second semifinal, slated for approximately 8 p.m. The D2 state title game is Thursday at 3 p.m.
Denmark knocked off Jefferson 4-1 in last season’s title game. Jefferson also finished state runner up in 2018, four seasons removed from the program’s breakthrough state championship.
Jefferson junior first baseman and pitcher Tyler Butina, a Central Michigan University commit, doesn’t see many differences between last season’s team and this one.
“I don’t feel like there’s that much of a difference, especially with the way we hit in the sectional games last week,” Butina said. “Our pitching is a little better on this team. Our three starters are good. Just grind and believe. We hit the cover off the ball at sectionals.”
That they did.
The Eagles, who earned home victories over Lakeside Lutheran and Columbus to win a regional plaque, ascended on Waupun for sectionals, where they upended Badger West winner Edgewood 7-2 before blowing past Dodgeville 11-2 to clinch their ticket to state. Jefferson used a six-run fourth inning to distance itself from Edgewood and blew the game wide open with seven runs in the sixth versus Dodgeville.
“I thank the WIAA for allowing us to play 26 games,” said Fetherston, who has a 342-153 career record. “That really allowed for us to play a good conference schedule and a great nonconference schedule. Whether it was injuries with catcher Tanner Pinnow for 10 days, other guys had to step up and play different positions.
“A lot of different guys were able to pitch this year. We faced some great pitchers this year in Christian Oppor (Columbus), Jackson Burk (Turner) and Peyton Lee (Edgerton). We’re facing great pitchers throwing in the mid-80s. In Oppor’s case it was low 90s. It’s a process.
“We are trying to build toward playing our best ball at this time of the year.”
With the graduation of nine seniors from the 2021 team, including first-team all-league selections like Aaron Heine, Isaiah Hoffman and Haygen Miller, it would have been natural to expect some growing pains with a young team.
“It was important we gain experience,” Butina said. “We are kind of young. At the beginning of the year, having those hitting struggles and everything made us better in the long run. We lost to Evansville on April 9. We gained more experience and got more confident hitting.”
The Eagles — literally and metaphorically — weathered a cold start to the season, dropping to 5-3 after a pair of nonconference losses in mid April. From there, things started trending in an upward direction. Who could forget senior outfielder Evan Neitzel’s walk-off hit in the ninth versus East Troy on April 19, the first of a seven-game win streak. Jefferson went 7-4 in its last 11 regular-season games and entered the postseason as the top seed in regionals.
Jefferson was seeded third a season ago when it upended second-seeded Catholic Memorial 7-1 in the state semis. The Eagles return five starters from the 2021 state tourney, a group that includes Neitzel, Butina and seniors Aiden Behm, Luis Serrano and Tanner Pinnow, whose presence behind the plate can’t be undersold. Sophomores Tyler Fredrick and Drew Peterson logged a lions share of the team’s postseason innings, and were darn good in doing so. Pinnow had a hand in their success.
“Tanner is one of our captains and is a quiet leader who leads by example,” Fetherston said. “He’s been a rock behind the plate and catches just about every game. He’s starting to come into his own at the plate just like last year.
“He had a great tournament at state last year. We moved him into the cleanup role a few weeks ago. His ability behind the plate and arm strength have not allowed teams to take extra 90s. Mosinee has guys who like to run and make things happen on the base paths. We feel like we can neutralize them with Tanner’s defensive abilities.”
Neitzel, meanwhile, is the first to arrive and last to depart type.
“Evan is our bulldog,” Fetherston said. “He plays wherever we ask him and gives it all he’s got. He’s a very high IQ guy. He’s a great teammate and one of our captains. Evan is one of the first guys there to help with the field and is the last guy to help with sweeping out the dugout.
“We’re happy he’s been our starting center fielder the last two years. He’s worked extremely hard to get his swing better and he’s had some big hits this year. I expect the same from him in Appleton.”
Behm, who plays left field, and senior Aiden Devine (right field) add veteran presences in the lineup.
“Behm and Devine have been awesome for the program, our team and coaching staff,” Fetherston said. “They wanted to get better and wanted to get back to Appleton. We had a little bit a rollercoaster of a season. These two guys came into their own, valued their role and understood their role to help get us here. Couldn’t be more proud of our senior class.”
One of the newcomers who burst onto the scene was sophomore leadoff man Aidan Kammer, a left-handed, slick fielding second baseman. Kammer, who along with Serrano at shortstop help anchor the team’s defense, seems to always possess a pep in his step.
“It’s just another game for us,” Kammer said of state. “We’ll have a big amount of confidence. We have to go into it the same way we go into every game. We have to fight like heck to get the win every time.”
Serrano got injured in the state title game in 2021. He’s poised to leave Appleton with fonder memories this time around.
“We were blessed to have Luis come to Jefferson High School,” Fetherston said. “It’s been awesome to get to know him. To see his development as a person, a player and a student athlete has been neat.
“He’s a weight room warrior. He’s put a lot of time in in the weight room. That’s helped with his quickness, speed, power to the opposite field and arm strength.
“He’s an elite middle infielder in the state and another guys who is a great teammate. He plays with a lot of heart.”
There’s no easy outs in the Eagles’ lineup. The team also isn’t afraid to deploy small ball and aggressive base running to get the job done.
“We’re hitting the crap out of the ball,” Kammer said. “That puts a ton of pressure on an opponent when we continuously hit the ball hard. We just have to keep hitting. We’re all playing good defense. We have a bunch of dogs on this team.”
Pinnow knows what it feels like to have his name called over the loudspeaker at Neuroscience Group Field. He’ll tell his younger teammates about nervy moments pregame, but that once the first pitch is thrown, it’s game on.
“I’m going to kind of tell our younger guys who haven’t played at state to leave it all out on the field,” Pinnow said. “You are going to feel nervous. Once you’re on the field, it’s not that bad. As long as we’ve got support — and I’d say we do — I don’t see them getting too nervous.
“It’s a huge stage, but we can do it. Our mindset is to put the ball in play and do our part on defense. We’ve been doing basically everything right. That’s our mindset is to keep doing the things we’re doing.”
Fetherston is ecstatic about the recent player development within the program, something that allows Jefferson to reload rather than rebuild.
“At this point, they just believe,” Fetherston said of his team. “I don’t care whether you’re a 16-year-old or 18-year-old, they work hard, do what they’re told and get better. That’s been proof this last two years especially is the development we’ve had. The young guys and also the seniors made some big plays at sectionals. Couldn’t be more happy for the seniors that they get to finish out their careers in Appleton. That’s a great place to finish out your career.
“I love it and these guys love it. They put a lot of work in in the weight room for this moment. Seeing them execute and play relaxed as a coach is exactly what you want them to do. We played loose and relaxed at sectionals. Good things happen when you do that.”
The prep work for the Eagles is mostly complete. Now, it’s showtime.
“Our seniors had their last practice at Fischer Field on Monday,” Fetherston said. “That’s a special day. Our senior class got to enjoy a day like that the last two years.
“We had a great morning practice Monday and our guys are upbeat. We’ll look to maintain a confidence and looseness. It’s about doing our jobs and wanting the ball.
“We are going to believe in what you’re doing. We told the guys ‘you’ve prepared for this moment.’ Our conference allows us to be competitive with great teams and our nonconference is tough.
“We’ve faced a ton of tough pitching and thats sets us up for Appleton. Our experience of being in Appleton either watching or playing last year will be beneficial. This is an opportunity to show the rest of the state what we’re capable of doing, which is going to be exciting.”
It’s a safe bet to presume plenty in attendance on Wednesday will be sporting maroon shirts with the words ‘grind and believe’ on them. The players will be relying on the motto, too.
“Definitely grind and believe,” Butina said of the team’s mindset for state. “Know we are the better team and just go out there — a lot of people probably see us as underdogs versus the big schools like Pewaukee — and play our game. If we do that, we’ll be good.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.