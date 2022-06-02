Blackhawks lose in regional final

WALES — The Blackhawks caught wind in their sails at the right time, reeling off three straight victories to double their win total for the season.

On Thursday, the streak came to a crashing halt in the regional final.

Fifth-seeded Kettle Moraine scored seven times in the fourth, adding six runs in the fifth, en route to beating the visiting and 13th-seeded Fort Atkinson baseball team 14-4 in five innings.

Fort (6-21) scored four times on five hits in the visitors half of the fourth to lead 4-1. Cam Haagensen bunted for a hit to score a run to get the rally going. Ashden Aarstad added a run-scoring single and Isaac Seavert’s two-run base knock capped the frame.

The Lasers (13-10) scored seven times on just two hits in the home half of the fourth. With two away, Eddie Schmidt singled in a pair, JJ Wolbert drew a bases-loaded walk to tie it, Owen Bond scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball and two runs came home via error to extend the margin. Kettle Moraine added six runs on five hits in the fifth to enact the 10-run rule.

Aarstad took the loss for the Blackhawks, allowing four earned on five hits in 3 2/3 innings. Kroix Kucken pitched 2/3 of an inning, allowing seven runs (three earned) on four hits, walking three.

Lasers starter Miles Burchardt allowed four earned on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings but did not factor. Reliever Will Gehrke pitched 1 2/3 shutout innings, striking out two, to earn the decision.

Kettle Moraine faces top-seeded Milton in Tuesday’s sectional semifinal.

KETTLE MORAINE 14,

FORT ATKINSON 4 (5)

Fort 000 40 — 4 9 3

Kettle Moraine 100 76 — 14 10 1

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — FA: Aarstad L; 3.2-5-5-4-1-0, Kucken 0.2-4-7-3-3-1, Burnett 0.1-1-2-0-2-0; KM: Burchardt 3.2-8-4-4-1-1, Gehrke W; 1.2-1-0-0-0-2.

Leading hitters — FA: Hartwig 2x3; KM: Schoop 2x3 (3B), Fabisiak 2x3, Roloff 2x3 (2B), Schmidt 2x3.

