BELLEVILLE — Alex Ryan did it again.
The Lakeside Lutheran junior threw six innings of two-hit ball as the Warriors earned a 4-0 victory over top-seeded Belleville in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal on Tuesday in Belleville.
Ryan struck out nine and surrendered no walks.
The Warriors scored three runs in the top of the first and added another run in the top of the second.
Lakeside Lutheran would need no more insurance with Ryan on the mound.
Logan Pampel, Michael Freson and Ian Olszewski all drove in one run for the Warriors. Pampel collected a game-high three hits.
As a team, the Warriors collected seven hits and did not commit a single error.
The fifth-seed Warriors will take on second-seeded Parkview on Wednesday in a regional final on the road.
Johnson Creek 7, Burlington Catholic Central 2
JOHNSON CREEK — Bow Hartwig allowed four hits to earn a complete-game decision and added a pair of RBIs for top-seeded Johnson Creek in a 7-2 win over fourth-seeded Burlington Catholic Central in a WIAA Division 4 regional baseball semifinal on Tuesday at Firemen’s Park.
Hartwig struck out eight batters and walked one in the victory and Bryce Henningsen drove in three runs for Johnson Creek (20-5).
The Bluejays trailed 1-0 after one inning but scored seven runs through the next four frames to take control.
They scored three runs in the second inning on a sacrifice fly from Henningsen and a two-out, two-run RBI single from Hartwig to make it 3-1.
Catholic Central scored a run in the top of the third, but Johnson Creek answered on Zach Johnson’s RBI single in the bottom of the inning.
In the fifth, Justin Swanson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Henningsen followed with a two-run single up the middle to cap the scoring.
“The bats came alive for us,” Johnson Creek assistant baseball coach Tim Wagner said. “We had eight hits and some timely hits, some good two-out hits. Bow pitched another gem.”
Johnson Creek hosts second-seeded Deerfield in the regional final Wednesday at 5 p.m. The two Trailways South rivals split their regular season series.
Lake Country Lutheran 10, Palmyra-Eagle 0
HARTLAND — Lake Country Lutheran outhit Palmyra-Eagle, 13-1, in a 10-0 win in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal at Lake Country Lutheran High School.
Derek Stefanczyk collected the only hit for the Panthers, a double in the top of the fourth inning to break up Simon Dembiec’s no hitter.
Dembiec pitched all five innings and gave up just one hit and struck out four batters.
Nick Rupprecht, Will Brazgel and Tyler Brandenburg all batted in two runs for the Lightning. Rupprecht collected a game-high three hits.
Elkhorn 3, Lake Mills 2
LAKE MILLS — Fifth-seeded Elkhorn won its second road playoff game after scoring three runs in the fourth inning to beat top-seeded Lake Mills 3-2 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game at Campus Field on Tuesday.
The L-Cats (18-5) scored two runs on an error by the third baseman with two down in the seventh. Spencer Hans struck out with runners on first and second to end the game.
Elkhorn scored a run on catcher Adam Mitchell’s error in the fourth and made it 2-0 on a run-scoring ground out by Austin Bestul. The Elks scored again in the frame on a sacrifice bunt.
Nick Carpenter pitched the distance, striking out eight and allowing two earned. He walked three and gave up two hits.
Sam Giombetti, Caleb Quest and Mitchell each had singles for the team’s three hits.
The Elks had two hits and both teams committed an error.
Elkhorn hosts seventh-seeded Big Foot in a regional final game today at 5 p.m.
