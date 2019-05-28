JEFFERSON — As perfect as the bunt was, the timing was even better.
It’s a baseball cliche to let the pitcher throw a strike before attempting a go-ahead squeeze bunt. It makes perfect sense to make the pitcher throw a strike.
But they didn’t wait.
Sam Dickerson laid a bunt down to the right side of home plate with one out and Big Foot teammate Jack Gillingham on third base. Senior pitcher Ryan Brost trotted over, picked up the ball with a sense of disbelief and tagged Dickerson out, but Big Foot had a 1-0 lead in the top of the ninth inning and would hang onto it for a victory in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at Fischer Field on Tuesday.
“The pitch was high and outside, so the only chance he had without going out of the batter’s box was to bunt it to the right side,” Jefferson coach Greg Fetherston said. “They just out-executed us there at the end. They had a guy at third base with less than two outs and it was the first time it had happened all game.”
Brost, the hero on the mound of the 2018 state runner-up Jefferson Eagles as a junior, took the mound for the first time all year after being limited in his throwing ability due to an arm injury suffered in the fall football season. It would have made perfect sense for Big Foot to see Brost throw a strike before attempting a squeeze.
“Ryan is a smart kid, we talked about it. Obviously, we aren’t going to call a pitch out on the first pitch,” Fetherston said. “Ryan is smart enough to go high and outside, we did that and the guy made a great play. I didn’t think they’d do it the first pitch with a reliever coming in, but they out-executed us there.”
As demoralizing as seeing the game’s only run plated in the top of the ninth inning, Jefferson had its 2, 3, and 4 hitters coming to bat in the bottom of the frame. Brost led off with a two hopper to the second baseman; it was gobbled up. Hunter Kroseberg followed with a chopper to the left side of the infield; the throw was relayed in time, but the Kroseberg at-bat put Big Foot starter Jack Hereley at the 100-pitch mark.
Jefferson only touched Hereley up for three hits: a two-out double in the fifth by senior Nathan Hebbe, a one-out single by senior Jacob Busler in the sixth and a lead-off single by Jared Vogel in the eighth. The Eagles couldn’t convert any of those opportunities.
Cincotta watched from the on-deck circle as the Big Foot third baseman Anthony Hibl took the mound with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Cincotta took the batters’ box and drew a five-pitch walk.
“I just have to put it in play and extend the year,” Cincotta said. “I kind of figured he was going to throw balls and coach gave me the take sign. I knew I was trying to get a pitch to hit and that I had to extend the year.”
By the time he got to first base, Big Foot was going into the bullpen for another reliever. This time it was lefty Brock Schoenbeck, who needed five pitches to dismiss Hebbe to end the game.
“I’m proud of these guys and proud of these seniors,” Fetherston said. “They’ve been a family and a close group. I’m proud of them and everything they’ve done. I wish them nothing but the best. They represented Jefferson baseball the way seniors should, so they’re going to be missed. I hope they learned something in the process here and shared that with our underclassmen as well.”
As good as Hereley was, Vogel matched him pitch for pitch. The Jefferson junior lefty struck out four batters and walked three in 8 1/3 innings. The lead-off walk in the ninth proved to be fateful, though.
“He had a phenomenal year and got better as the year went along,” Fetherston said. “He threw phenomenal again tonight and gave us a chance to win, but we have to hit better. You aren’t going to win many games with one hit. I’m proud with where he started the year and to finish up as our ace.
“The future is bright for him and he’ll have a good summer to work on it.”
Added Cincotta, “(Vogel) had a heck of a game. That’s what kept us in the game. Props to him. ...
“It sucks that it has to end.”
WALWORTH BIG FOOT 1, JEFFERSON 0
Chiefs 000 000 001 — 1 4 0
Eagles 000 000 000 — 0 3 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — WBF: Hereley (W) 8.2-3-0-1-7, Hibl 0-0-0-1-0, Schoenbeck 0.1-0-0-0-0; J: Vogel (L) 8.1-4-1-3-4, Brost 0-0-0-0-0.
Leading hitters — WBF: Hildebrandt 2x4, J: Hebbe 2B.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.