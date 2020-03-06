BURLINGTON — Sophomore Drew Evans scored 10 points in the first half for Fort Atkinson, but the Blackhawks were unable to soften Burlington's control of the paint in the second half.
The second-seeded Demons took full control in the second half and ultimately earned a 62-46 victory over visiting Fort Atkinson in a WIAA Division 2 boys basketball game on Friday night.
Evans was able to use his strength with his back to the basket and go to his right to finish in the first half. The Demons adjusted by sending help to swarm him in the second half and Evans battled foul trouble as Burlington took over.
Burlington forward Dylan Runkel made his presence felt on both ends of the court altering and blocking shots defensively, and turning baseline to finish at the rim as he scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half.
Freshman JR Lukenbill scored 10 of his 13 in the second half to add an outside threat for the Demons.
Burlington (15-8) is on an 11-game winning streak and will play against Waukesha West on Saturday at 7 p.m. Fort Atkinson concludes its season with a 6-18 record.
Elkhorn 62, Jefferson 59
ELKHORN — In advancing to the WIAA state tournament a year ago, Elkhorn's boys basketball team made life miserable for some of Division 2's highest-seeded teams.
On Friday, the Elks (19-4) got a bit of a taste of their own medicine but survived with a 62-59 victory over ninth-seeded Jefferson (10-14) in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal Friday.
Jordan Johnson scored 25 points and Nick Brown added 17 for the Elks, who will face fourth-seeded Westosha Central in a regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday night.
The Elks led by just two, 30-28, at halftime and were never able to pull away. Brown had 13 of his 17 points in the second half to help them hang on.
Jefferson senior James Monogue scored 16 points and senior Caleb Stelse added 13.
Elkhorn outscored Jefferson, 13-4, from the free throw line.
Racine St. Cat's 80, Whitewater 47
Tyrese Hunter scored 26 points, and top-seeded and top-ranked Racine St. Cat's built a 19-point lead by halftime and cruised from there in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal.
Jake Martin scored 19 points and Cooper Pease 11 for Whitewater, which finished with a 9-15 record.
St. Catherine's will host Lake Mills on Saturday at 7 p.m. The L-Cats beat Glendale Martin Luther on a buzzer-beater by Adam Moen.
Palmyra-Eagle 59, Cambridge 54
PALMYRA — Aiden Calderon scored 21 points and Danny Hammond fought foul trouble to add 11 as the top-seeded Palmyra-Eagle Panthers earned a 59-54 victory over visiting Cambridge in WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal boys basketball Friday.
Senior Andrew Downing scored 19 points to lead Cambridge. Junior Jack Nikolay scored 34 points in each of the last two Cambridge games, but was held to five points in the loss.
The Panthers built a 31-26 lead at halftime and didn't give it up.
Palmyra-Eagle (20-3) will continue its season in a home regional final against Deerfield on Saturday at 7 p.m
