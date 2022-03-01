SOMERS — It’s hard to beat the excitement of playoff basketball.
Junior guard Liam Carrigan scored 24 points and the ninth-seeded Lake Mills boys basketball team topped eighth-seeded Shoreland Lutheran 61-56 in triple overtime in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.
"It was great to see this result," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "This was a loud, hostile road environment for a lot of these guys to get their first experience of playoff ball in. We made some mistakes and had some jitters early. That said, we had the toughness to build a lead in the second half and then made plays when it was needed to in the overtimes, which will be crucial for us on Friday and moving forward."
The L-Cats, who snapped a three-game losing streak while improving to 11-14 overall, needed 12 extra minutes on the road to get the job done. Freshman guard AJ Bender added 17 points and sophomore forward Matt Stenbroten chipped in eight.
Lake Mills was battling foul trouble at the end of regulation. Bender picked up his fourth foul with nine minutes left in regulation and did not foul out. Senior guard Ethan Foster and Stenbroten had four fouls at the end of regulation and each fouled out.
Carrigan, who hit four 3s, hit big shots in the overtimes and Bender and Stenbroten made big plays in the extra sessions too, according to Hicklin. The L-Cats defended for a minute at the end of the first overtime as the Pacers (11-14) missed in the final seconds. Lake Mills then defended for 45 seconds in double overtime, playing the period mostly through Bender in the post offensively, and grabbed the rebound, forcing the third extra session. The L-Cats jumped ahead by seven early in triple OT as Carrigan nailed a 3, salting it away at the line.
Lake Mills advances to face top-seeded Waukesha Catholic Memorial (15-9) in Friday’s regional semifinal.
"Excited to get a couple more days together and take on another good opponent," Hicklin said.
LAKE MILLS 61, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 56 (3 OT)
Lake Mills 20 19 22 — 61
Shoreland Lutheran 23 16 17 — 56
Lake Mills (fg fta-ftm tp) — Rguig 0 3-4 3, Stenbroten 4 0-0 8, Bender 5 6-6 17, Foster 3 0-0 7, Hagedorn 1 0-2 2, Carrigan 9 2-5 24. Totals 22 11-17 64.
Shoreland Lutheran — Ayala 3 0-0 7, Moyao 2 1-2 6, Pfielstiffer 4 1-3 10, Strutz 7 5-5 19, Cipor 1 2-2 4, Van DeWater 3 1-2 7, Evans 1 1-3 3. Totals 20 11-17 56.
3-point goals — LM (Carrigan 4, Bender 1, Foster 1) 6; SL (Strutz 2, Ayala 1, Moyao 1, Pfielstiffer 1) 5.
Total fouls — LM 22, SL 18.
Fouled out — LM Foster, Stenbroten.
CAMBRIDGE 75, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 62
MAZOMANIE — The ninth-seeded Cambridge boys basketball team moved on in the playoffs with a 75-62 road win over eighth-seeded Wisconsin Heights in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.
The Blue Jays (11-14) avenge two prior losses to the Vanguards (11-12) from the regular season.
Cambridge senior forward Max Heth led the team with 23 points. Junior guard Nick Buckman had a season-high 17 points, and freshman guard Matt Buckman added 16 points. Senior guard Trey Colts also scored in double figures with 10 points.
The Blue Jays advance to face top-seeded Belleville in Friday’s regional semifinal.
CAMBRIDGE 75, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 62
Cambridge 41 34 — 75
Wisconsin Heights 24 38 — 62
Cambridge (fg ft-ft tp) — Colts 4 2-4 10, Heth 9 2-2 23, Horton 1 0-0 2, Schroeder 3 0-1 6, Tesdal 0 1-2 1, M. Buckman 7 0-0 16, N. Buckman 7 2-2 17. Totals 31 7-11 75.
Wisconsin Heights (fg ft-ft tp) — Alder 1 0-0 2, L. Parman 0 2-2 2, W. Parman 1 0-2 3, Phillips 2 1-3 5, J. Brabender 3 4-6 11, Kennedy 2 0-0 4, D. Brabender 12 1-3 26, Hosking 4 0-0 9. Totals 25 8-16 62.
Three pointers — Cambridge 6 (Heth 3, M. Buckman 2, N. Buckman), Wisconsin Heights 2 (J. Brabender, Hosking).
Total fouls — Cambridge 17, Wisconsin Heights 16.
Fouled out — Cambridge (M. Buckman).
WHITEWATER 60, SAINT FRANCIS 56
SAINT FRANCIS — The 12th-seeded Whitewater boys basketball team sprung an upset in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday, edging fifth-seeded Saint Francis 60-56.
Whitewater travels to play fourth-seeded Racine Saint Catherine’s in Friday’s regional semifinal.
RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S 81, JEFFERSON 52
RACINE — Senior guard Phillip Peterson scored 19 points and fourth-seeded Racine St. Catherine’s topped the 13th-seeded Jefferson boys basketball team 81-52 in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.
The defending D3 state champion Angels (16-9) hit 11 3-pointers, including five from junior guard/forward Davion Thomas-Kumpula, who scored 15 points, and four by Peterson. Domonic Pitts chipped in 16 points and senior guard Alijah Matthews had 10.
“They are quick and the entire starting five is athletic,” Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said of the Angels. “They know where each other is going to be on the floor and do a nice job of playing hard for each other.”
For the Eagles (1-24), senior guard Braden McGraw total a game-high 21 points, finishing his career with 616 points. Junior guard David Ganser, senior guard David Neitzel and Tyler Schroedl scored five points apiece for Jefferson, which now says goodbye to its five seniors.
“The five seniors all brought something different to the table,” Marshall said. “Braden led us on the stat sheet scoring most nights. Dave Neitzel led us vocally and never took shortcuts.
“Austin (Steies) would loosen up the mood and would always show up and give it his best. Aiden (Devine) worked hard had to persevere after some time away from the court to get back on it.
“Mike Strasberg was a glue guy that kept everyone in check and helped everyone out. Going to miss those qualities from those guys. Guys knew they had to play hard, attack and play tough defense. The teams I coach know that and expect it.
“Very proud of how their character is. These guys made coming to practice and games enjoyable knowing we were getting better even though the record would not always show it. Excited about next year as we work hard to improve our record. Also very proud of the work ethic we show.”
St. Cat’s now hosts 12th-seeded Whitewater, which upset fifth-seeded Saint Francis 60-56 in the quarterfinals, in Friday’s regional semifinal.
RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S 81,
JEFFERSON 52
Jefferson 22 30 — 52
St. Catherine’s 39 42 — 81
Jefferson (fg fta-ftm tp) — McGraw 8 3-4 21, Ganser 2 0-0 5, Neitzel 2 0-0 5, Steies 0 1-2 1, Erickson 0 0-2 0, P. Phillips 2 0-0 4, E. Phillips 1 0-2 2, Deblare 1 0-0 3, Schroedl 2 1-2 5, Strasburg 1 0-0 2, Devine 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 5-12 52.
Racine St. Catherine’s — Peterson 7 1-2 19, Matthews 5 0-1 10, Thomas-Kumpula 5 0-0 15, Oliver 0 1-2 1, Balderas Jr. 0 1-2 1, Glass-Barnes 2 0-0 5, Pitts 7 1-1 16, Ropiak 2 0-0 4, I. Wray 1 0-0 2, E. Wray 1 0-0 2, Brooks 3 0-0 6. Totals 33 4-8 81.
3-point goals — J (McGraw 2, Ganser 1, Neitzel 1, Deblare 1) 5; RSC (Thomas-Kumpula 5, Peterson 4, Glass-Barnes 1, Pitts 1) 11.
Total fouls — J 8, RSC 10.
WILLIAMS BAY 50,
PALMYRA-EAGLE 42
WILLIAMS BAY — The 11th-seeded Palmyra-Eagle boys basketball team lost to sixth-seeded Williams Bay 50-42 in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.
The Panthers finish the season 7-18 overall.
The Bulldogs advance to play at third-seeded Salam in Friday’s regional semifinal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.