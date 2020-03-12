OCONOMOWOC — Needing a late surge to overcome a 13-point deficit, the Palmyra-Eagle Panthers did quite the opposite.
The Panthers committed three technical fouls without the clock running giving Markesan six free throws and possession of the ball. The Hornets made all six free throws and a bucket to push its advantage late before earning a 59-35 victory over Palmyra-Eagle in a WIAA Division 4 boys basketball sectional semifinal at Oconomowoc High School.
The attendance for the game was restricted to 88 people for Markesan and 88 people for Palmyra-Eagle as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, or coronavirus. The game was initially scheduled to be played at Markesan, but was moved to Oconomowoc because teams playing in sectionals aren’t permitted to host those sectionals.
Junior Aiden Calderon, who was named WBCA all-state earlier this week, scored 18 points to lead the Panthers. Calderon scored 31 points for Palmyra-Eagle in its regional final victory over Deerfield, but only had one bucket in the second half against Markesan.
The Hornets built a 21-18 lead at half. Ryan Carpenter was the only Palmyra-Eagle player other than Calderon to score in the first half.
Cameron Joyner was the second-leading scorer for the Panthers with six points.
Markesan outscored Palmyra-Eagle 19-6 from the free-throw line and 24-9 from 3-point range.
Markesan is scheduled to advance to play against Cuba City in a WIAA Division 4 sectional final at 1 p.m. in Baraboo on Saturday. The Cubans defeated Darlington, 55-48, on Thursday.
MARKESAN 59, PALMYRA-EAGLE 35
Panthers 18 17 — 35
Hornets 21 28 — 59
Palmyra-Eagle (fg ftm-fta pts) — Wilde 1 0-0 3, Joyner 2 2-2 6, D. Hammond 2 0-0 4, Webber 0 2-2 2, Calderon 7 2-4 18, Carpenter 1 0-0 2. Totals — 13 6-8 35
Markesan — Schwandt 1 7-10 10, Boening 2 5-6 11, Triggs 0 1-2 1, Stellmacher 6 2-2 17, Augustynowicz 4 4-8 13, Zuhlke 3 0-0 7. Totals — 16 19-28 59.
3-point goals — M 8 (Zuhlke, Augustynowicz, Stellmacher 3, Boening 2, Schwandt), P-E 3 (Wilde, Calderon 2). Total fouls — M 12, P-E 16.
