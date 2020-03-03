UNION GROVE — Senior Caleb Haffelder hit four 3-pointers as the Fort Atkinson boys basketball team beat Union Grove, 55-50, in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal Tuesday night in Union Grove.
Haffelder ended with a team-high 16 points for the Blackhawks.
Sophomore Drew Evans added 12 points in the victory. Fort Atkinson led 23-22 at halftime, but added 32 more points in the second half to separate.
Fort Atkinson (6-17) will travel to Burlington to take on the second-seeded Demons in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal Friday at 7 p.m.
FORT ATKINSON 55, UNION GROVE 50
Fort Atkinson 23 32 — 55
Union Grove 22 28 — 50
Fort Atkinson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Baker 2 2-2 7, Klingbeil 0 1-2 1, Cosson 4 0-0 8, Haffelder 6 0-0 16, Wixom 2 2-3 6, Opperman 1 0-0 2, Evans 6 0-2 12, Kees 0 3-4 3. Totals — 21 8-13 55.
Union Grove — Rampulla 4 0-0 8, Hilardes 2 1-2 5, Ross 1 0-0 2, Long 8 2-2 19, Pfeffer 2 0-0 5, Tenhagen 4 0-0 11. Totals — 21 3-4 50.
3-point goals — FA 5 (Baker, Haffelder 4); UG 5 (Long, Pfeffer, Tenhagen 3). Total fouls — FA 11, UG 12.
Jefferson 75, Wilmot 73
WILMOT — James Monogue wasn’t ready for the season to be over.
Monogue poured in a game-high 39 points to lead Jefferson to a 75-73 regional quarterfinal road win over Wilmot Tuesday night at Wilmot High School.
Monogue connected on four 3-pointers and went 13 for 14 from the free-throw line.
Jared Vogel added 22 points for the Eagles.
Jefferson (10-13) will take on top-seeded Elkhorn Friday on the road at 7 p.m.
JEFFERSON 75, WILMOT 73
Jefferson 39 36 — 75
Wilmot 41 32 — 73
Jefferson (fg ftm-fta pts) — McGraw 0 1-2 1, Fetherston 2 0-2 4, Stelse 2 5-8 9, Monogue 11 13-14 39, Cogel 9 3-3 22. Totals — 24 22-29 75.
Wilmot — Cummings 3 1-2 6, Lindsay 5 0-2 12, Epping 1 2-2 4, Glass 9 1-3 24, Sandman 9 2-6 25, Klein 1 0-0 2. Totals — 27 6-15 73.
3-point goals — J 5 (Monogue 4, Vogel); W 13 (Cummings, Lindsay 2, Glass 5, Sandman 5). Total fouls — J 21, W 23.
Lake Mills 87, Clinton 29
LAKE MILLS — Charlie Bender scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Lake Mills boys basketball team to a 87-29 WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal home win over Clinton Tuesday night at Lake Mills High School.
Bender made 13 field goals in the win and scored 16 of his 28 in the first half. Mike Herrington added 15 points in the victory.
The L-Cats scored 49 points in the first half.
Lake Mills (20-3) will host Martin Luther Friday at 7 p.m. in a regional semifinal.
LAKE MILLS 87, CLINTON 29
Clinton 16 13 — 29
Lake Mills 49 38 — 87
Clinton (fg ftm-fta pts) — Dominey 2 2-2 6, Marchillo 1 1-2 3, Espinoza 2 0-1 4, Howard 2 0-0 4, Peterson 2 0-0 4, Muller 2 0-0 4, Klein 2 0-0 4. Totals — 13 3-11 29.
Lake Mills — Wilke 1 3-3 5, Herrington 6 2-3 15, Stoddard 4 1-2 10, Lund 0 2-2 2, Templin 1 0-0 3, Retrum 3 2-4 8, Moen 6 0-0 12, Bender 13 2-3 28, Horkam 1 2-2 4. Totals — 35 14-19 87.
3-point goals — C 0; LM 3 (Herrington, Stoddard, Templin). Total fouls — C 15, LM 14.
Williams Bay 53, Johnson Creek 46
WILLIAMS BAY — The Williams Bay boys basketball team picked up its first playoff win since 2016 with a 53-46 victory over Johnson Creek in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal Tuesday night in Williams Bay.
The Bluejays scored 32 points in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome at 28-14 halftime deficit.
Johnson Creek ends the season 7-16.
