A season full of highs and lows, containing numerous cheerful and sad moments alike concluded for the Blackhawks on Friday.
Carter Combs hit a corner 3-pointer with 40 seconds left, propelling fifth-seeded Waukesha West past the fourth-seeded Fort Atkinson boys basketball team 56-53 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at PremierBank Gymnasium.
Senior guard Carson Baker led the Blackhawks (14-11) with 22 points, scoring 13 after halftime. Senior forward Drew Evans added 12 points and junior guard Eli Cosson finished with nine.
"I loved how our guys battled their tails off and didn't let things out of their control negatively impact them," Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Mike Hintz said. "They kept grinding and fighting away.
"What I don't love is they didn't get rewarded in the end. Credit to Waukesha West though. That's a gritty group which hit some big shots."
No shot was bigger than the one Combs delivered.
Wolverines junior guard Dominic Hill, who scored a team-high 19 points, drove the middle and kicked to Combs, a sophomore guard, for the go-ahead 3-pointer in the right corner.
Fort had two chances to counter. Junior forward Logan Kees missed a clean look from 3 with 15 seconds left after getting past Combs on the perimeter. The Blackhawks got the rebound and then managed only a tightly-contested 3 by Kees with two seconds left. Evans got the rebound but couldn't pass it out to the perimeter before the horn sounded.
"As a program, we had a great year," Hintz said. "If Drew doesn't get hurt before the season, we could of been looking at an 18-win season. We went 2-4 without Drew.
"The program has had success because Drew, Cade (Cosson), Carson and Scott (Buchta) have made it a priority to be in the gym. The younger kids in turn then also showed up to things. Hopefully that's the case with what will be next years seniors."
The game was nip and tuck the entire way and both sides had reasons to holler about not receiving a favorable whistle or being on the wrong end of a revised call.
Eli Cosson hit a 3-pointer and running layup as Fort built an 18-16 lead in the first half. Baker then buried a 3 with 5:30 to play before halftime, keeping the lead at two points.
The Wolverines (11-14), who finished seventh in the rugged Classic Eight Conference, ended the first period with an extended 11-6 run to pull ahead by three.
Baker had an old-fashioned 3-point play, squaring the game at 32 with 14:45 to go. Waukesha West, as it did seemingly all night, countered with an And-1 and made free throw by sophomore forward Ryan Richter.
Waukesha West led 49-45 -- matching the largest margin for either team in the second half -- with 6:15 left.
Fort took a two-point lead with 4:15 left after Kees and Baker each connected on 3-pointers.
After the Wolverines missed the front of a 1-and-1 bonus for the second time in the half, Evans established deep position in the post and scored, giving Fort a 53-51 edge with 2:11 remaining.
Waukesha West junior guard Jake Thomsen immediately split two defenders on an attack of the basket and tied the game.
Fort was patient on its ensuing trip and worked the ball around the perimeter before feeding the post, as Buchta passed over the top to Evans on the block. Evans' shot rimmed out with a minute left and the Wolverines got the board, leading to the aforementioned go-ahead 3-pointer by Combs, who finished with 10 points.
The Blackhawks finish the season 1-5 in games decided by three points or fewer.
"We put ourselves in the position of being in a close game late by giving up too many backdoor layups and we over helped too much especially in the first half," Hintz said. "In hindsight, we should have started with what we call our double ice defense where we face guard two guys so they can't touch the ball. Hill scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half. That's the tough part I'm going to have to deal with. I went against my guy and what we are really good at.
"Waukesha West did a good job getting offensive rebounds at key times to keep possessions alive. If someone told me Drew was going to get the ball on the block with a minute left in a time game with a chance to score, I would have taken it. The ball just bounced out.
"Thought the first half with us having it close while playing through foul trouble and missed opportunities was a positive. I was concerned going into half with the way the game was going to be called."
The Blackhawks now say goodbye to their four seniors -- Baker, Buchta, Cade Cosson and Evans -- who played an instrumental role on and off the court in helping the team win its most games in a single season in the last two decades.
"I love representing this city," Baker said. "The community around here is fantastic. I loved playing in front of the crowds. The whole community supporting us is something I love.
"More importantly, I loved playing for Coach Hintz. He has done a lot for me. Moments like that (referencing a hug and words of encourage postgame from head football coach Nick Nelson), knowing everyone and greeting everyone has made this experience fantastic."
Hintz is indebted to the departing quartet for their contributions and work ethic over four seasons in FAHS jerseys.
"They've meant so much to this program and have done so much to get to the point where we expect to win games like these and not hope to win them," Hintz said. "It's important this next group that will be seniors next season picks it up and keeps moving it forward.
"Eli played some great minutes tonight. Nate Hartwig and Kroix Kucken are good defenders. Jack Opperman and Logan have been staples for us. Drew Kloster took a step forward this season. They will have to pick up that leadership void and get kids in the gym playing."
Baker hopes future groups learn from the class of 2022 what it means to grind through a varsity basketball campaign.
"I hope future teams learned from us not to stop grinding," Baker said. "It's a grind through a four-month varsity season. You just have to keep going, have a bunch of leaders going into it and know what Coach Hintz wants from your group each night."
The Wolverines travel to face top-seeded Westosha Central in Saturday's regional final.
WAUKESHA WEST 56,
FORT ATKINSON 53
Waukesha West 30 26 -- 56
Fort Atkinson 27 26 -- 53
Waukesha West (fg fta-ftm tp) -- Hill 5 8-9 19, Combs 3 2-2 10, Thomsen 3 0-1 6, Wilde 2 0-0 4, Krohn 3 1-2 7, LaValle 1 0-0 3, Richter 3 1-1 7. Totals 20 12-15 56.
Fort Atkinson -- Baker 6 6-7 22, E. Cosson 3 1-2 9, Buchta 1 0-0 2, C. Cosson 1 0-0 3, Opperman 1 0-0 2, Evans 6 0-2 12, Kees 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 7-11 53.
3-point goals -- WW (Combs 2, Hill 1, LaValle 1) 4; FA (Baker 4, E. Cosson 2, C. Cosson 1, Kees 1) 8.
Total fouls -- WW 12, FA 18.
