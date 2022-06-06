KOHLER — The Blue Jays are halfway to history.
Cambridge’s boys golf team fired a 317 and has the lead after the first round of the WIAA Division 3 State Tournament being contested at the Meadow Valley Course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler on Monday and Tuesday.
“We acted normal going into it,” Cambridge boys golf coach Travis Galston said. “We were nervous on the first tee certainly but settled down after that. We were patient all day long. We’ve been talking about patience since the conference meet. We told the guys, you’ll have a bad shot here and there. Don’t worry about making a bogey. Pars are a good score this time of the year. They kind of bought into that.”
Defending D3 state champion Kohler is hot on the Blue Jays’ heels after shooting 321. Mineral Point (339) and Marathon (347) round out the top four.
Cambridge was led by No. 1 golfer junior Nick Buckman, who fired a 5-over 77 and is tied for third individually. Buckman got hot early, birdieing three straight holes on the front nine to make the turn in 1-under 35. He made four on the par-5 fourth before consecutive 3’s on the par-4 fifth and sixth holes. Buckman, playing at state for the second time, narrowly missed four birdies in a row at the seventh.
“There was a tough pin on No. 4 in kind of a quirky spot,” Galston said. “Nick stuffed it to three feet and then hit it to four feet on the next hole. He hit it to four feet again on No. 6 before narrowly missing a 7-footer for four in a row on the seventh hole that just stayed on the left edge.
“He was playing really well. Nick made one bad swing which led to double bogey. He had a few three putts down the stretch. You get on these big greens in the wrong spot and that can happen quick.”
Freshman Kian Bystol-Flores, sophomore Cade Nottestad and freshman Matt Buckman all shot 80 and are tied eighth individually. Bystol-Flores was 8-over through 12 before playing his last six holes in even par, which included a birdie at the short par-3 15th.
“Kian did not miss a fairway all day,” Galston said. “His second shots were a little off today, which led to him shooting 80.”
Nottestad, meanwhile, made seven pars, two bogeys and made the turn in 38 before shooting 42 on the back.
“Cade was steady all day,” Galston said. “He drove it decently and his up and down game was effective. It’s some of the best I’ve seen in state tournament conditions.
“Anywhere he hit it, he got up and down, which was good to see.”
Matt Buckman also birdied the fourth hole and rebounded nicely from a triple at the fifth by playing his next nine holes in one over.
“For Matt, golf isn’t his No. 1 sport, so to shoot 80 at the state tournament is a good score,” Galston said. “He just played well. He hit it well and handled the nerves really well for a freshman. Both our freshmen did that.”
Senior Max Heth, who birdied the par-3 eighth, shot 95. His score was dropped.
The Blue Jays’ last appearance as a team came in 2009, when they finished runner up to Manitowoc Roncalli.
Cambridge has a quick turnaround with play this morning getting underway at 8:20 a.m., when Matt Buckman tees off hole No. 10. The other four Blue Jays follow in 10-minute intervals. Cambridge is paired with Kohler, Mineral Point and Marathon.
“We want to continue to be patient tomorrow and see where it goes,” Galston said.
Team scores—Cambridge 317; Kohler 321; Mineral Point 339; Marathon 347; Ladysmith 377; Lancaster 380; Glenwood City 395; Wabeno/Laona 407.
Top 10 individuals—1, Trey Oswald, Orfordville Parkview, 75; 2, Reece Breitenbach, Kohler, 76; 3 (tie), Nick Buckman, Cambridge, and Spencer Lynch, Neenah St. Mary, 77; 5 (tie), Noah Gage, Marathon; Donny Sobecki, Kohler; and Conner Krach, Wausau Newman, 78; 8 (tie), Noah Kirsch, Lancaster; Carson Kroll, Mineral Point; Kian Bystol-Flores, Cambridge; Cade Nottestad, Cambridge; and Matt Buckman, Cambridge, 80.
