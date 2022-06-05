Cambridge freshman Kian Bystol-Flores hits a wedge shot at the Division 3 Williams Bay regional on Tuesday, May 24, at Delbrook Golf Course in Delavan. The Blue Jays open play in the WIAA Division 3 state tournament at Blackwolf Run in Kohler today.
The Cambridge boys golf team enters Monday and Tuesday’s WIAA Division 3 State Tournament having won its last three events.
The Blue Jays shot 321 to win the Capitol Conference tournament by eight shots on May 17 at The Legend at Bergamont, then fired a 309 to win their regional by 19 shots on May 24 at Delbrook Golf Course before carding a 308 to claim the sectional title by 19 shots on June 1 at the Oaks Golf Course.
The state tournament will be making its debut at the Meadow Valley Course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler after a one-year stop in the Wisconsin Dells and lengthy stay at University Ridge in Madison.
Cambridge will be playing at state for the ninth time and the first since consecutive appearances in 2008-09.
The eight-team Division 3 field features the top four teams in the most recent Wisconsin Golf Coaches Association State poll and four teams either unranked or outside the top eight in the poll.
The third-ranked Blue Jays — buoyed by junior Nick Buckman’s 2-over 73 and freshman Kian Bystol-Flores’ 4-over 75 — advanced out of the most competitive sectional statewide. No. 2 Kohler, which won the D3 state title by a wide margin last year and will be playing on its home course this time around, needed to survive a playoff at sectionals with No. 7 Manitowoc Roncalli to earn the right to defend its title. No. 4 Madison Abundant Life Christian Co-Op and No. 6 Saint Mary’s Springs did not move on from the sectional.
Top-ranked Mineral Point, which finished third at state a season ago and averaged 164 (second-best in D3 behind Abundant Life) for nine holes in the regular season, is a sectional champion and another top challenger for the title. No. 4 Lancaster also figures to be in the fold.
Cambridge begins play at state on Monday afternoon. Freshman Matt Buckman tees off at 1:20 p.m. followed in ten-minute intervals by senior Max Heth, sophomore Cade Nottestad, Bystol-Flores and Nick Buckman, who competed as an individual at state a season ago and tied for sixth by shooting rounds of 81 and 78. The team will then play Tuesday morning (also on the Meadow Valley Course) in the final round.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.