LOMIRA — It was seize or shrink for Fort Atkinson Saturday night.
The Blackhawks came up big with their first-ever state tournament berth on the line, winning a WIAA Division 2 boys soccer sectional final 3-1 over Waupun Saturday night in Lomira.
“The boys knew that they had a chance to make soccer history in Fort Atkinson, they didn’t shrink away from the moment,” Fort Atkinson head coach Kent Lovejoy said. “They really did a nice job.”
Landon Zorn got Fort Atkinson on the board with a goal in the 56th minute. Waupun’s Trent Ferris equalized shortly after in the 61st and the defenses did their jobs the rest of the half to send the game to overtime.
“It was a battle of two different styles,” Lovejoy said. “We play a lot through our midfield and we try to play through balls from there.
“All their (Waupun) dangerous plays were long. They had a couple really good center backs that played it over the top.”
Arion Dommershausen broke up the 1-1 tie in the first overtime period and then Dommershausen assisted a score from James Keelty in the second overtime period to put the game at its eventual final of 3-1.
“Arion Dommershausen had a huge day in general,” Lovejoy said.
“To have a freshman come in — who played half of the year on varsity — and really be an impactful part of our team for the two biggest games of the year was wonderful.”
Fort Atkinson started off the season 1-3-1, but turned things around late when the team started to get healthier, winning four of its last five games.
“The biggest thing is we have everyone back and everyone is healthy,” Lovejoy said. “We started the season with spring break, we had a little bit of illness on our team, we had some guys injured.
“That week off we had after the Oregon game before the first playoff game with Whitewater was huge for us. Just to let our legs rest a little bit. Going into that Oregon game it was nine games in 18 days. That really fatigues players.”
And to the Blackhawks’ credit, the combined record of the team’s five losses adds up to 45-8.
Fort Atkinson (7-5-2) was slated as the No. 4 seed and will play No. 1 McFarland at the WIAA Division 2 state tournament Saturday at Marian University.
“I think it’s really important for the program,” Lovejoy said. “I think it gives us a little bit more exposure and legitimacy. From a player standout, from the time you’re a little kid, getting to the state tournament in high school in anything is such a huge accomplishment.
“With COVID and everything that has been taken away from the kids, for the WIAA to give us the opportunity to have this alternate season and for our players to take advantage of that opportunity is wonderful.”
