The WIAA released the boys soccer tournament bracket early this week, with Lake Mills earning a No. 1 seed in Division 3.

The 2019-state qualifying L-Cats (6-3-1) will kick off postseason action on Saturday, Oct. 24 against the winner of St. John’s Northwestern (No. 5 seed) and River Valley (No. 4 seed).

Lakeside Lutheran (3-4-1) is the No. 3 seed in Lake Mills’ bracket. While the L-Cats received a bye in the first round, the Warriors will have to play No. 6-seeded Richland Center on Thursday, Oct. 22. Watertown Luther Prep (7-4-1) is the No. 2 seed and could have a matchup with Lakeside Lutheran for the right to play Lake Mills. Luther Prep has beaten Lakeside Lutheran twice this season, both games ending 2-1.

The L-Cats have not played the Warriors this season so far, but Lake Mills did defeat Luther Prep earlier in the year, 5-2.

Lake Mills could play against The Prairie School if the bracket goes chalk up to the sectional final. The Prairie School is the No. 1 seed in the bracket below the L-Cats. The Hawks defeated Lake Mills in the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals last season, 8-0.

