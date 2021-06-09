MADISON — Fort Atkinson’s two singles players and two doubles teams all lost opening-round matches at a WIAA Division 1 boys tennis sectional Wednesday at Madison Memorial High School.
At the top singles flight, Baptiste Billard lost to Monona Grove’s Chase Lindwall by a score of 6-2, 6-0.
Henry Olmos won one game at No. 3 singles, falling 6-0, 6-1 to Madison West’s Thomas Ethan Kaji.
At the top doubles flight, the Fort Atkinson team of Jackson Fenner and Jordan Jensen lost 6-0, 6-1 to Sun Prairie’s Jacob Baldwin and Nikko Vilwock.
The Blackhawks’ Brandon Yang and Cesar Valadez were swept at No. 3 doubles by Madison Memorial’s Daniel Jing and Michael Yao, 6-0, 6-0.
East Troy Sectional
EAST TROY — Whitewater’s Ramon Wence and Connor Stevenson bowed out of the first round of a WIAA Division 2 sectional on Wednesday.
The Whitewater pair lost a 6-1, 7-5 match at No. 1 doubles to Monroe’s Charlie Frehner and Aaron Roidt.
