Gov. Tony Evers extended the “Safer at Home” order through May 26 and with it has closed all public and private schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
On Tuesday, the WIAA Board of Control voted to cancel the spring season in its entirety. The board passed an additional measure to allow for up to 30 contact days in the summer for spring coaches and their teams if class of 2020 seniors are present. A goal of that is to allow teams to find local competition should local governance provide gatherings large enough for competition.
The governor’s order Thursday read: “Order closes public & private K-12 school buildings for remainder of 2019-20 school year. All schools must remain closed for instructional & extracurricular activities.”
Evers had evoked the original “Safer at Home” order for a month which was to end this Friday, April 24.
In accordance with Evers’ new directive, all interscholastic training, practices, scrimmages and contests remain suspended. The WIAA postponed all athletic participation following an executive order issued by the governor on Friday, March 13 that closed all public and private schools on March 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.