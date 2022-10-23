STOUGHTON -- Three Blackhawks have made reservations for Wisconsin Rapids.
Fort Atkinson sophomore Mary Worden, junior Ben Stricker and senior Anthony Henrichon qualified for the WIAA Division 1 State Cross Country meet from Saturday's sectional held at Stoughton High School.
This marks the first time since 2007 that Fort's program qualified three runners for state.
Worden, who also qualified as a freshman, placed second in the 69-runner girls race in 19 minutes, 35 seconds.
"We talked to Mary beforehand that the goal was to punch her ticket and to ensure she was in top five," Fort Atkinson cross country coach Spencer Agnew said. "She was in the lead right away. Mary's comfortable in the lead. She held her position throughout.
"It was nice for us as coaches not to have worries about whether she was going to make it since the top three girls had broken away."
Stricker punched his return trip to state by taking fourth in 16:58.
"Ben's goal the whole year was to run well and run his best at state," Agnew said. "He's the caliber of athlete where he can use this race to prepare for the next one. He doesn't have to go out there and do anything exceptional."
Henrichon, who will run at state for the first time to cap his Fort career, placed sixth in 17:06. His time was right on his previous personal record.
"Anthony came to play," Agnew said. "He was a gamer. We talked to him after the Stoughton Invite on Oct. 1 and told him 'you have a shot to make it to state.' He didn't know that was in the cards for him.
"He was enjoying his progression and being further up in the races. Anthony was really excited and nervous going in, but he executed phenomenally. He beat a lot of runners who beat him earlier in the year. Anthony went out and got the job done. We are excited to have another athlete from the program get to run at the state meet."
The top two teams from sectionals reach state in addition to the top six individuals on non-qualifying teams. The three Fort runners each advanced with room to spare.
Fort's girls scored 123 points and took seventh. Senior Kaitlyn Burke placed 13th in 21:38 and was the seventh-fastest individual on a non-qualifying team. Sun Prairie West sophomore Ali McCaughtry nabbed the final berth in 21:02.
Blackhawk freshman Ava Leurquin placed 29th in 22:39, sophomore Analisa Boshart finished 42nd (23:38) and sophomore Claire Kucken took 45th (23:48).
"Our goal was to beat Stoughton, a conference rival of ours, and get as close to them as we could," Agnew said. "We came up short on both sides. Kaitlyn ran phenomenally. Kaitlyn was seeded 30th based on previous PRs. She stuck her nose in it early and moved up in the race. We're proud of her as she finishes up her career. The kids were disappointed the season is over and demonstrated a lot of tenacity this season."
For the Fort boys, who scored 156 points and wound up seventh, senior Giovanni Monte was 35th in 18:48. Senior Joseph Cooper (53rd, 19:56) and sophomore Jake Sukow (58th, 20:48) also scored.
"It was fun to see our seniors cap their Fort High campaigns," Agnew said. "It was fun to experience that race with them. It was nice to see those senior boys cap their careers well."
Oregon senior Dasha Vorontsov won the girls race in 19:13 and Oconomowoc senior Hayden Triebold won the 81-person boys race in 16:04. Oconomowoc and Janesville Craig finished 1-2 in both the boys and girls competitions.
The state meet is at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids next Saturday. The D1 girls race begins at 1:20 p.m. and the D1 boys competition is at 3:10 p.m.
Team scores - boys: Oconomowoc 25, Janesville Craig 82, Sun Prairie East 107, Madison La Follette 117, Sun Prairie West 131, Stoughton 154, Fort Atkinson 156, Oregon 237, Milton 259, Elkhorn 268, Beloit Memorial 316, Janesville Parker 331.
Team scores - girls: Oconomowoc 66, Janesville Craig 79, Oregon 91, Sun Prairie East 92, Sun Prairie West 96, Stoughton 117, Fort Atkinson 123, Madison La Follette 206, Milton 269,
