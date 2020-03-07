PALMYRA — The long, long wait is over.
For the first time in 41 years and only the second time in program history the Palmyra-Eagle boys basketball team raised the regional championship plaque, defeating Deerfield 57-40 in the WIAA Division 4 regional title game played on Duane Wilde Court Saturday.
Not since the 1979 season when the school — known then only as Palmyra — made a magical run all the way to the WIAA Class C State Tournament has the program had this type of postseason success.
“It’s been a long time,” said junior Aiden Calderon. “We were just dead-set on winning and making history tonight.”
The Panthers (21-3) will face Markesan (19-5) in a sectional semifinal on Thursday.
Coincidentally, the last time Palmyra-Eagle punched its ticket to the sectionals Duane Wilde was the head coach and the Panthers were solely referred to as Palmyra.
“I can’t put into words how special this team is,” said an emotional Wilde. “It’s been a wonderful ride, this year’s been awesome."
Palmyra-Eagle, which defeated Deerfield twice during the regular season on its way to winning the Trailways South Conference title, played incredible defense which played a role in the Demons missing their first 13 shots from the field. In the meantime, the Panthers built a 20-2 lead.
Calderon was a factor on both ends of the court. The 6-foot-4 power forward and team’s leading scorer, averaging 21.8 points per game, poured in a game-high 31 — one point shy of his career high. He scored 14 of the Panthers’ final 17 points of the first half helping them build a 28-12 halftime advantage.
“He’s was just physically stronger than anyone else and just finished at the basket; he’s been working on it all season long and this is where it comes out,” said Wilde of Calderon. “He was outstanding, there’s no two-ways about it.”
Freshman Cal Fisher’s layup on a fastbreak with 4 minutes, 49 seconds left in the first half was Deerfield’s first field goal of the night.
Five quick points by junior Jacob Hammond preceded another Calderon outburst, which included three-point plays on consecutive possessions as P-E’s lead was 37-15 with 10:11 remaining.
Deerfield (15-10) didn’t go away as it began to find its shot. Three-pointers by junior Makhai Navarro and senior Tyler Haak cut the deficit to 14, and after Haak’s layup with 5:09 to play the Demons were within 10.
But then came the play of the night. After making his first free throw junior Cameron Joyner missed his second, but Calderon was there to muscle the rebound away and put it back in while being fouled. He completed the and-1 and Palmyra-Eagle’s lead grew to 46-32 with 4:24 left, all but ending any hopes for Deerfield.
Joyner also reached double digits with 10 points, while senior guard Brandon Wilde finished with 12 assists.
“Brandon is just awesome of getting the ball up the court and finding people, that’s why he averages 13 assists,” said Wilde of his grandson.
Haak and Fisher paced the Demons with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Thursday’s WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal will be played in Markesan. Tipoff is 7 p.m. The winner will face either Cuba City or Darlington in Saturday’s sectional final in Middleton for a trip to the state tournament.
“Who knows how far we can go? In ‘79 we got to the state tournament as a 9-9 (regular season) team,” said Wilde.
They snuck up on teams as an undersized longshot then. That's not the case this year.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 57, DEERFIELD 40
Deerfield 12 28 — 40
Palmyra-Eagle 28 29 — 57
Deerfield (fg ft-fta pts) — Navarro 1 0-0 3, Fisher 4 2-4 10, Klade 0 1-2 1, Haak 5 2-3 13, Nehring 2 0-2 5, Lasak 1 0-0 2, Gjermo 0 2-2 2. Totals — 14 9-17 40.
Palmyra-Eagle — Wilde 0 3-7 3, Joyner 3 3-6 10, D. Hammond 2 2-4 6, J. Hammond 3 0-0 7, Calderon 10 9-12 31, Carpenter 0 0-1 0. Totals — 18 17-30 57.
3-point goals — D 3 (Navarro, Haak, Nehring), PE 4 (Calderon 2, Joyner, J. Hammond). Total fouls — D 18, PE 16. Fouled out — D Klade, Haak.
