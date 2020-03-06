BURLINGTON — Dylan Runkel epitomized what it means to be a rim protector.
And in the latter stages of the second half when Fort Atkinson was a hot-shooting surge away from posing a significant threat, Runkel dominated the post offensively too.
The Burlington forward scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half as the Demons earned a 62-46 victory over visiting Fort Atkinson in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal on Friday night.
Runkel struggled to control Fort Atkinson sophomore Drew Evans in the first half who scored all his points after starting with his back to the basket and turning over his left shoulder to go up strong with his right hand. Runkel adjusted in the second half, and Evans struggled with foul trouble before Burlington separated itself for good.
Fort Atkinson coach Mike Hintz pointed to the Blackhawks being unable to make floaters and other shots within 10 feet as the major cause of their undoing. Part of that was due to Runkel's presence in the paint.
"We had too many opportunities where we had travels and missed bunnies," Hintz said. "That takes possessions away from us. Those missed bunnies add up. When they make those baskets, things get crowded (in the paint) and then our outside game opens up. When that didn’t happen that put us on an island and took away our rhythm."
Senior Caleb Haffelder made a layup in transition after a steal by sophomore Carson Baker to pull Fort Atkinson within five points with 4 minutes, 42 seconds to play in the first half. Burlington went on a 13-4 run to take a 37-23 lead and give itself some breathing room with 14:05 to play in the second half.
Burlington extended its winning streak to 11 games with a 52-45 victory over Fort Atkinson on January 18. Junior Joey Berezowitz made his first bucket of the game early in the second half and freshman James Lukenbill made a 3-pointer to finish the 13-4 run.
Lukenbill finished with 13 points. He entered the game with 18 points scored on the season.
"As far as us getting to the rim, that’s something we have to get better at," Hintz said. "Drew is a sophomore and Jack (Opperman) is a freshman, our rim opportunities are going to be limited. They are the reason, though, that we even had a chance in this game. They are the reason when we came down here in January that we had a chance in that game.
"Burlington is a great team and I’m not going to take anything away from them. I would like to see how this game is different if we don’t let them go to the baseline and we just make a couple more of our shots. That would have really changed this game and I would have liked to see how this group handled (possessions) with the game on the line."
Fort Atkinson consistently trailed by 12 and 14 points after Burlington went on its 13-4 run. Opperman made a basket with 3:37 to play to pull within nine points, but the Demons weren't threatened as they closed the game on a 12-5 run.
Second-seeded Burlington lost, 46-36, to third-seeded Waukesha West in the regional final Saturday.
The Blackhawks conclude their season with a 6-18 record and the loss brings Haffelder and Joe Stiemke's careers to a close.
"This has been one of my most enjoyable seasons," Hintz said. "People are going to bash me and say all this stuff about wins, but watching the process this group has gone through to grow together with two freshmen, three or four sophomores ... tons of juniors who bought into our system and two seniors who couldn't be more gracious and caring and appreciative of their teammates around them.
"It was enjoyable coming to practice every day. Yes, it was frustrating on some game nights, but the process has been the most enjoyable thing I've been able to go through in my 15 years of coaching.
"My only regret is that these seniors didn't get a chance to play in a regional final. That's how culture changes. If you find ways to play in regional finals, you can let the chips lay. Burlington has been in the Friday night game for years. We haven't been for a few years. I hope they learn from it and use it as fuel so that those two seniors, their seasons aren't for nought."
BURLINGTON 62, FORT ATKINSON 46
Fort Atkinson 23 23 — 46
Burlington 32 30 — 62
Fort Atkinson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Fenner 1 1-2 4, Baker 2 0-0 5, Cosson 3 0-0 6, Haffelder 3 0-0 6, Wixom 4 0-0 9, Opperman 3 0-0 6, Evans 5 0-0 10. Totals — 20 1-2 46.
Burlington — Minnich 1 2-2 4, Berezowitz 3 0-0 7, Hackbarth 0 1-2 1, Dietz 1 0-0 3, Kornely 3 2-2 8, Klug 0 2-2 2, Koeppen 0 0-1 0, Runkel 8 3-5 19, Lukenbill 4 3-5 13, Kniep 2 0-0 5. Totals — 22 13-19 62.
3-point goals — FA 3 (Fenner, Baker, Wixom), B 5 (Berezowitz, Dietz, Lukenbill 2, Kniep). Total fouls — FA 16, B 9.
