CAMBRIDGE — His voice is low and he’s battling an illness, so Cambridge coach Mike Jeffery’s voice isn’t carrying; but it was clear he was not pleased with the way the Blue Jays were playing early during the second half.
Junior guard Jack Nikolay, Cambridge’s leading scorer, had 14 points in the first half and went to the bench after getting hit in the mouth.
Jeffery put Nikolay back into the game and he scored the next 11 points to help Cambridge pull away for good before claiming a 69-49 victory over visiting Waterloo in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.
Nikolay’s run came after sitting out for a few seconds because he thought he chipped a tooth. Jeffery called the timeout to address the lack of urgency on offense for 8th-seeded Cambridge when attacking a slow, stalking full-court zone press being employed by the 9th-seeded Pirates.
“We were losing some energy on offense and needed a spark,” Nikolay said. “I guess it was 11 points, if that’s what it was, but I knew we needed a spark and that I needed to do whatever I had to do.”
The 11-0 run gave Cambridge a 51-32 lead with 6 minutes, 30 seconds to play and helped Nikolay reach the 34-point mark for the second consecutive game. Ironically, the run opened with a Nikolay 3-pointer with 9:42 to play and a Nikolay euro-step in transition 29 seconds later.
“It was the second team that’s kind of tried to slow us down with a press like that since we’ve been trying to speed up the pace with our press,” Jeffery said. “We weren’t attacking it. We were looking for the perfect passes and it was kind of lulling us into slowing down and not playing with enough energy.
“We were doing a lot of settling, so it’s kind of funny that Jack steps out (of the timeout) and makes that 3 right away.”
Cambridge built a 27-10 lead in the first half, but went cold after its initial surge. The early surge was at least partially fueled by sophomore Trey Colts who scored all eight of his points and senior Drew Jeffery who scored nine of his 12 points in the first half.
“We had a weird shooting night,” Mike Jeffery said. “I don’t remember the last time Drew had two air balls in a game.”
Whatever it was, Nikolay cleaned it up with his run at the end.
Cambridge will continue its season on the road against top-seeded Palmyra-Eagle in a regional semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m.
CAMBRIDGE 69, WATERLOO 49
Waterloo 20 29 — 49
Cambridge 34 35 — 69
Waterloo (fg ftm-fta pts) — Hager 2 0-0 4, Huebner 0 0-1 0, Unzueta 1 0-0 3, Tschanz 5 2-2 13, Wolff 4 1-1 9, Bostwick 4 2-2 10, Jiles 3 1-2 7, Christenson 0 1-2 1, Filter 0 2-2 2. Totals — 19 9-12 49. Cambridge — Nikolay 11 10-13 34, Kaiser 0 1-2 1, Harrison 0 2-2 2, Downing 1 1-5 3, Jeffery 4 0-0 12, Heth 3 0-0 8, Colts 2 4-5 8, Marty 0 1-4 1. Totals — 21 17-31 69.
3-point goals — W 8, C 2. Total fouls — W 20, C 16.
