RACINE — Tyrese Hunter averages over 20 points per game for Racine St. Catherine's. Hunter wasted no time displaying his skills.
"He took two steps inside the 3-point line and dunked on two of our guys," said Bender, who was tasked with guarding the 6-foot-1 junior.
Hunter rattled home a 3-pointer with 7 minutes, 50 seconds left in the first half to take a 14-point lead and Bender couldn't do anything but shake his head in disbelief.
In order to upset the undefeated top team in Division 3 according to the Associated Press, Lake Mills needed bounces to go its way. That didn't happen early and the host Angels rolled to a 73-44 victory against the visiting L-Cats in a WIAA Division 3 regional final on Saturday night.
"They got a couple of rebounds that bounced off of our hands early, but they were a really good team," Bender said. "Early on, we knew we needed those bounces to go our way, but they're really good."
The Angels (24-0) got out to a 19-5 lead to open the game and held a 24-12 lead as the L-Cats (21-4) matched buckets with Racine St. Cat's for three possessions, but that didn't last. The Angels scored 12 consecutive points to open up a 36-12 lead with 2:38 to go in the first half.
"With a team as good as they are, we needed them to have an off night and we had to play our best game," Lake Mills coach Steve Hicklin said. "We kind of got the opposite. We didn't get a whole lot to fall and when they made as many shots on us as they did in the first half, it took the wind out of our sails."
Hunter, who is scoring 27.5 points per game in his last seven games, scored 20 of his 26 points in the first half. To highlight Hunter's abilities, the junior created a driving lane and missed a dunk, but was able to gather himself and out-jump the L-Cats to get his own miss and a 34-12 lead.
St. Catherine's took a 42-16 lead into halftime for Lake Mills.
While Hunter highlighted the strength on the perimeter, Elijah Lambert pushed the limits of the Lake Mills forwards in the post. Lambert finished with 16 points.
"You could tell the way they communicate on the floor, they're a very complete team," Bender said. "They're very selfless players who know what they want to do and they do it to perfection."
In the second half, the L-Cats were unable to close the gap. Racine St. Catherine's extended its lead to 25 points and coasted into the sectionals.
The most rewarding part of the second half for Lake Mills was senior guard Matt Johnson making his final three field goal attempts of his career. Johnson finished with 10 points and junior Adam Moen, who made a buzzer-beater to win the regional semifinal against Greendale Martin Luther on Friday, scored 13 points to lead the L-Cats.
"This will wear off," Hicklin said. "They've had such great senior seasons, they've won a conference title, they won 20 games, that's what they'll remember, this will fade away."
RACINE ST. CATHERINE'S 73, LAKE MILLS 44
L-Cats 16 28 — 44
Angels 42 31 — 73
Lake Mills (fg ftm-fta pts) — Wilke 0 1-2 1, Herrington 2 0-3 4, Stoddard 2 0-0 6, Retrum 3 0-2 6, Moen 5 1-2 13, Bender 2 0-0 4, Johsnon 4 0-0 10. Totals — 18 2-9 44.
St. Catherine's — Sabala 1 0-0 2, Chernonski 2 0-0 4, Lambert 5 4-5 16, McGee 2 3-4 7, Barker 3 3-3 10, Thomas 0 1-2 1, T. Hunter 10 1-1 26, C. Hunter 0 1-2 1, Tyler 3 0-0 6. Totals — 26 13-17 73.
3-point goals — LM 6 (Johnson 2, Moen 2, Stoddard 2), RSC 8 (Lambert 2, Barker, Hunter 5). Total fouls — LM 16, RSC 7.
