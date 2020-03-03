WHITEWATER — Thanks to its best half of basketball all season, Whitewater High’s boys basketball team is moving on in postseason play.
The Whippets erupted for 55 points in the second half Tuesday night en route to an 82-65 victory over Walworth Big Foot in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal game.
Eighth-seeded Whitewater (9-14) plays at top-seeded and top-ranked Racine St. Catherine’s on Friday in a regional semifinal.
Trailing by five at half to a team it had beaten twice during the regular season, Whitewater got dialed in from the outside in the second half to pull away.
Carter Brown, who finished with a game-high 26 points, had 22 in the second half, including five 3-pointers. Teammate Peter Zimdars added three 3s the second half and finished with 22 points.
Brown, a junior, said Big Foot’s decision to pack the middle defensively on 7-foot center Jake Martin opened up plenty of opportunities from beyond the arc.
“Coach gives us the green light to shoot it from out there, and the way their defense was sucking down in the post, we had to make them,” Brown said. “Once I hit the first couple, the basket looked really big.
“For us, that’s as well as we’ve played all year that second half. We were really clicking on both ends. We got some turnovers, and that led to some easy baskets.”
Whitewater trailed 38-31 with 15:28 left, but then Brown and Zimdars took over. They led the Whippets on a 24-9 run that Brown capped with 3-pointer to give his team a 51-47 lead with 9:50 left.
Big Foot (5-18) got no closer than four after that.
Another Brown 3 with just over six minutes left pushed the lead to double digits.
“The bottom line is, they capitalized on our mistakes the second half, “ Big Foot coach Hunter Price said. “We took ourselves out of it during that one stretch where we made some uncharacteristic mistakes that we hadn’t made since early in the season.”
Senior Jack Gillingham led Big Foot with 21 points.
Whitewater coach Dan Gnatzig knows the Whippets have a tall task ahead of them with St. Catherine’s up next.
“We’ll worry about them tomorrow,” Gnatzig said. “We know we’ll have to play a perfect game.
“Right now, I just want our guys to enjoy this one. They deserve it.”
WHITEWATER 82, BIG FOOT 65
Walworth Big Foot 32 33 — 65
Whitewater 27 55 — 82
Big Foot — Wilson 4-2-10; Foster 5-0-12; Gillingham 9-2-21; Greco 5-0-13; Bennett 3-0-7: Demco 0-1-1; Petersen 0-1-1. Totals — 26-6-65. Whitewater — Grosinske 5-1-11; Martin 9-1-19; Pease 0-1-1; Brown 6-9-26; Nickels 1-1-3; Zimdars 7-4-22. Totals — 28-17-82.
3-point goals — Big Foot 7 (Greco 3, Foster 2, Bennett, Gillingham), Whitewater 9 (Brown 5, Zimdars 4). Free throws missed — Big Foot 5, Whitewater 8. Total fouls — Big Foot 17, Whitewater 14.
