WHITEWATER — Zach Huffman paced the WIAA Division 2 boys cross country field to lead the Deerfield/Cambridge team to a berth in the state meet next weekend at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
The sophomore completed the race in 17 minutes, 15.3 seconds and was joined in the top five by third-place finisher Jack Nikolay (17:27.2) and fifth-place finisher Austin Trewyn-Colvin (17:29.3). Deerfield/Cambridge scored 57 points.
Jefferson took second place to qualify its team for the state cross country meet on November 2 after scoring 72 points. Junior Colton Drew took second place and finished in a time of 17:19.8 for the Eagles. Senior Ian Sande came in eighth place with a time of 17:41.3.
Lakeside senior August Gresens, who missed qualifying by 2.2 seconds in 2018, earned a spot as an individual qualifier with an eighth-place finish. He completed the rafe in a time of 17:32.6.
Whitewater sophomore Gio Anello was the lone-qualifier for the Whippets. Anello took 10th place in a time of 17:47.2. Anello finished in 18th place at sectionals last year.
WIAA DIVISION 2 WHITEWATER SECTIONAL
Boys
Team scores — 1, Deerfield/Cambridge, 57; 2, Jefferson, 86; 3, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 86; 4, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, 86; 5, Watertown Luther Prep, 112; 6, Beloit Turner, 163; 7, East Troy, 197; 8, Whitewater, 198; 9, Somers Shoreland Lutheran, 239; 10, Lakeside Lutheran, 248; 11, Lake Mills, 308; 12, Racine St. Catherine's, 334; 13, Walworth Big Foot, 359; 14, Delavan-Darien, 359.
Medalist — Zach Huffman, D/C, 17:15.3.
Deerfield/Cambridge — 1, Huffman, 17:15.3; 3, Nikolay, 17:27.2; 5, Trewyn-Colvin, 17:29.3; 22, Navarro, 18:35.6; 27, Brown, 18:41.9. Jefferson — 2, C. Drew, 17:19.8; 8, Sande, 17:41.3; 16, Marin, 18:20.2; 19, Phillips, 18:29.1; 28, S. Thorp, 18:42.7. Lakeside Lutheran — 7*, Gresens, 17:32.6; 48, Jon Abel, 19:51.2; 54, Erlman, 20:01.7; 69, Nasett, 20:42.9; 80, Garcia, 21:44.4. Lake Mills — 35, Saylor, 19:21.1; 61, Laws, 20:12.5; 66, Legel, 20:30.7; 78, Giombetti, 21:34.8; 83, Popowski, 22:14.2. Whitewater — 10, Anello, 17:47.2; 42, Hammond, 19:35.2; 46, Zimdars, 19:43.6; 49, Rodriguez, 19:48.1; 59, Hofmann, 20:08.1.
