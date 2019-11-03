WISCONSIN RAPIDS — A total of 74 seconds separated the scoring five for the Jefferson boys, who scored 278 points to take 12th place in Division 2 at the WIAA State Cross Country Championships on Saturday at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
Senior Ian Sande (28th, 17:01), junior Colton Drew (50th, 17:17), sophomores Mason Marin (103rd, 17:54) and Sawyer Thorp (121st, 18:09) and junior Taylor Phillips (124th, 18:15) finished in their traditional order. Senior Alex Ellifson (150th, 19:44) and Colby Hielsberg (151st, 19:46) turned in the team’s sixth and seventh finishes.
Sande narrowly missed his personal best 16:52 on this course, but was running under the weather.
“I know Ian wasn’t feeling too good,” coach Marin said. “The fact that he did what he did to keep his head in the game and make it happen, I was pretty proud of him.”
Even though he didn’t feel well, Sande felt great about his time with the program.
“I am happy to have brought the guys to state three times in a row and on top of that win a conference championship,” Sande said. “Overall, I am really happy. I gave it my all. My legs definitely told me that. I came out here to do my best and compete for my team and I think I did that.”
Mason Marin can’t remember last year’s race at The Ridges, but this one will stick in his mind.
“The adrenalin (carried me), especially the first mile,” Marin said. “Everyone is screaming by you right at the start. You can’t even really feel it (the cold). I don’t really remember the race last year. It was just a blur in my mind. I think I’ll be able to remember it a little bit more this year. It was really fun. Great comeback from last year for the team.”
Thorp feared he had suffered a stress fracture after the sectional race last week, but was cleared to run for the first time at state.
“It’s not broke,” Thorp said. “They thought it was a stress response from when I hit it in the pool the other day before the (sectional) meet. That was very nice (being able to run today). It’s way too cold out right now. It was a good race. I felt good. I felt like I did good. I almost ran a PR, 18:05. But’s its just way too cold for me.”
By contrast, Phillips had fun with it.
“I was like adrenalin the whole way,” Phillips said. “The cold didn’t even touch me. It was awesome. After being terrified the whole day of the cold, I felt surprisingly good.”
Coach Marin has five boys returning and all seven girls returning for next season.
“We’re still a very young team,” he said. “We toss out two seniors on the boys side and really that’s really about it. Everybody else is coming back. Looking forward to making this the goal for next season already. Definitely looking forward to that.”
Lakeside senior closes career at state
Lakeside Lutheran senior August Gresens finished 69th in 17:27 in his second state appearance.
“It wasn’t my best race,” Gresens said. “My sectional race was a lot better, but I’m not disappointed about how I did. I made it to state and that was the goal this year. It was definitely satisfying to get back here.
“I remember I paced with (Catholic Memorial’s) Sean Waldvogel and then I saw Ian Sande in the first mile and I tried to go off him and then passed a lot of people with (Shoreland Lutheran’s) Richard Shafer. Having those people, that I know are good runners, helped me to do well.”
Gresens expects to run collegiately.
“August got out well, but was collected as he gradually moved up through the field,” Ausen said. “Not long after the mile, he was in about 90th place, but was also controlled. August also ran the middle mile well and then made a very good surge about a half mile from the finish, but was hanging on a little bit in the final 200 meters. It was a fine way to cap off an excellent four years of cross country with a season-best time on one of the most challenging courses in the state.”
Whitewater sophomore finishes strong
Whitewater runner Gio Anello finished out his sophomore season by taking 25th place in a time of 17:00.8. Anello was in 50th place after the first mile. He was able to pick off 20 runners in the second mile before passing five in the last 1.1 miles of the race.
“Gio was able to do what runners dream of; run their best race on the biggest stages,” Whitewater coach Chad Carstens said. “The Ridges Golf Course gets progressively harder as you go with the first mile relatively easy, the second mile has rolling hills and the third mile is tough. It has a way of eating runners up.”
Anello earned first-team all-Rock Valley Conference honors and edged out Sande in the final stretch to beat him by two places. The only RVC runner to beat Anello was Evansville junior Riley Stiltman, who took fourth place in a time of 16:22.7.
“Gio has a lot to celebrate after earning his first, first-team all-RVC award a few weeks earlier and not only his first trip to state, but a great one at that,” Carstens said.
Deerfield/Cambridge achieves top-10 goal
Zach Huffman got out fast but under control as he led the Deerfield/Cambridge cross country team to its ninth-place finish with 212 points. Huffman was the 15th runner to cross the finish line as he concluded the race in a time of 16:52.7.
Huffman and teammates Jack Nikolay and Austin Trewyn-Colvin ran the first mile within five seconds of each other. Huffman ran the first mile in 5:11.
Nikolay finished the race in 17:04.1, which was good enough for 32nd place, and Trewyn-Colvin was the 37th runner to finish the race after he completed it in a time of 17:08.1. Makhai Navarro (17:58.2) and Carter Brown (18:30.6) finished in 108th place and 134th place respectively.
