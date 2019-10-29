One year was the difference between barely missing out and advancing to the state meet for Whitewater sophomore Gio Anello.
For Anello, he was another year older and another year wiser.
That all added up to qualifying for the WIAA Division 2 state meet after finishing 10th at the WIAA Division 2 Whitewater sectional Saturday at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
As a freshman, Anello placed 18th at the sectional. Anello placed ninth among individuals from non-qualifying state teams. Top five non-qualifying advanced to the state meet.
“I didn’t listen much to the coaches last year,” Anello said. “I was still in my middle school mentality of, I know what I’m doing, let me do my thing.”
But Anello came back with a fresh mindset as a sophomore.
“As his coach I feel like Gio became very coachable this season,” Whitewater head coach Chad Carstens said. “In my eyes that has been a huge part of his success. He is willing to hear advice and hear perspective from other people and apply that in his races.”
“I’ve learned coach Carstens and coach Fischer know what they’re doing,” Anello said. “I try to listen to them as best I can.”
Anello advanced to the state meet with the slimmest of margins. The sophomore finished in the fifth and final spot among non-qualifying individuals, making for a dramatic home stretch.
“It was tough because I had one person tell me I was in ninth, one person told me I was in 10th and one person told me I was in 11th,” Anello said. “So I didn’t know exactly what place I was in. I was just thinking, I don’t know what I have to do, I just have to give it my all.”
“I actually thought he was the first one out for qualifying for state with about 1,000 meters to go,” Carstens said. “I thought he needed to catch one more. I was really trying to motivate him to see if he could dig down deep and get that guy.
“He had to really dig deep in that last 1,000 (meters) if he really wanted to make his dreams become reality. He had to go to a new level of discomfort and pain to get there. I was really proud of him”
Anello crossed the finish line just over 11 seconds before the 11th-place finisher.
“I don’t remember much from when I crossed the finish line to when I was getting water splashed on my face,” Anello said. “After that, I remember the first question I asked everybody was, did I make it?”
When Anello got the good news, he mustered up the energy to give his coach a hug.
“I was overjoyed. I was jumping around,” Anello said. “I ran to give coach Carstens a hug. I remember at last year’s sectional we had a conversation because I was very upset. He told me to trust the process, and that we would get there eventually. He told me this year, who knew eventually would be so soon.”
The first-time state qualifier is hoping his second-year wisdom will help bridge the gap between him and some more tenured state runners.
“There are a lot of races within the big race that I have to think about,” Anello said. “It’s not just who wins the overall meet. You have to think about it in who wins it in this space, who’s mentally tough enough to push past this group. There are little races within the race that I have been working on.”
Plus, Anello will be running for something bigger than the sport.
“Another thing that has helped me with my running is that my grandpa passed away last year,” Anello said. “That has been pushing me a ton. Every race it’s in my mind.”
Anello will race in the WIAA Division 2 State Cross Country Championships Saturday at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids at 1:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.