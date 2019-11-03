WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Despite bitter elements that battered down some of the best in the business, Johnson Creek senior Hannah Constable displayed the will power of an elite runner.
Constable earned a top ten medal in each of her two previous appearances at the WIAA State Cross Country Championships, and closed out a decorated prep career with her third medal after placing ninth in the Division 3 girls race in 19 minutes, 46 seconds on Saturday at The Ridges Golf Course.
Constable hit the first mile in 16th place and climbed to 13th by the second mile marker. A group of five runners were just a few steps ahead her, meaning the three-time 800 meter state champion could cash in late with her tremendous kick and finish in the money.
“My goal was to stick with (Edgar senior Marissa Ellenbecker, who placed tenth in 19:47), because I knew that she usually stays back and we move our way up,” Constable said. “Last year, I went out in a 5:30 mile and I’m like, ‘I don’t want to do that again,’ so I like how this one went better. I was able to run with all my friends. It was just amazing.”
Temperatures hovered in the mid-30s with swirling winds. The snow held off for the majority of the six championship races, but the one stretch where flurries kicked up just happened to be during the final stages of the Division 3 race. The snow globe effect made ending of this race seem pretty surreal.
“Top ten was my goal and I met that which was amazing, especially with the snow coming down this last stretch,” Constable said. “I’m like, ‘This is totally epic, whoever’s watching this.’ There was a big pack (right in front of me). I waited for that last uphill to go and do it. It hurts, but it’s only going to hurt one more time. I am so happy with how I finished.”
Constable, a University of Minneosta recruit for track and field, will look to pad her bountiful medal count at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships in June. If this was Constable’s final cross country race, she made it a good one.
“I wish I could take a break here, but I am running a half marathon next week,” Constable said. “So I have to keep training for a little bit, but I am very happy with how this all happened, all the amazing people in the sport. It’s an awesome community. I am going to miss it so much, definitely.”
Elsewhere in Division 3, Palmyra-Eagle junior Ally Czeshinski finished in 49th place with a time of 21:04.4. Czeshinski took 34th place as a freshman and 38th place as a sophomore.
DIVISION 3 GIRLS
Team scores — 1, Oshkosh Lourdes, 112; 2, Gillett, 126; 3, Auburndale, 128; 4, Oostburg, 132; 5, Lancaster, 132; 6, Glenwood City, 133; 7, Ozaukee, 173; 8, Durand, 184; 9, Darlington, 211; 10, Marathon, 249; 11, Brookwood, 270; 12, Bonduel, 288; 13, Chequamegon, 295; 14, Cameron, 344; 15, Burlington Catholic Central, 365; 16, Prentice/Rib Lake, 376.
Top 10 individuals — 1, Bartel, Weyauwega-Fremont, 18:53; 2, S. Herrling, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld, 19:09; 3, Chadwick, Poynette, 19:30; 4, Luebke, Manitowoc Lutheran, 19:43; 5, Heidorn, Colfax, 19:44; 6, Egge, Kickapoo/LaFarge, 19:44; 7, Brown, Boscobel, 19:46; 8, Blumer, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 19:46; 9, Constable, Johnson Creek, 19:46; 10, Ellenbecke, Edgar, 19:48.
Poynette — 3, Chadwick 19:31. Johnson Creek — 9, Constable 19:47. Marshall — 28, Dugan 20:42. Waterloo — 48, Forman 21:05. Palmyra-Eagle — 49, Czeshinski 21:05.
