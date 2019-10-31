Lake Mills will be competing as a team at the WIAA Division 2 state cross country meet for the third consecutive season after winning the Division 2 Whitewater sectional.
The L-Cats took turns with Jefferson winning sectional titles the past two seasons. Lake Mills emerged as the clear champion this season with 28 points after placing its top five runners in the top 12 in the race held at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Senior Stacie Dressel and juniors Lauren Winslow, Brooke Fair, Reese Willie and Jade Pitta lead the L-Cats once again.
Dressel joined the team as a junior and immediately began finishing among the scoring five, often near the top. She cemented her status as the No. 1 runner at the outset of this season after a tremendous offseason of training.
“Over the summer, I put in probably over 400 miles,” Dressel said. “I’ve been following the workouts to the best of my ability. It’s been really, really cool to improve along with my team. They’ve been pushing me to succeed, as well as me pulling them along for this awesome chance at state for the third time in a row.”
Front-running is a different game than Dressel was playing last season.
“I definitely have more confidence,” Dressel said. “I have developed a new strategy. Last year, I was running times that were very similar to a lot of other girls. Last year, my strategy was to try to catch the next person, try to catch the next person. This year, my times have been above the average, so my goal is try to stay ahead, try to gain distance between people, and to guage how close people are behind me in the gap. That’s what I’m good at now.”
The other four runners are wrapping up their third season on varsity, and by far, the most rewarding one.
“It’s been exciting,” Winslow said. “We have a great leader with Stacie as our No. 1 runner and we’ve been working really hard in practice. I just think how close the team is really helped us pull it back together this year. (This year has been) a lot more smooth. We’ve just been working so much harder with how much time and effort we’re been putting in. I think it really shows.”
Pack running has been a staple and a strength of this team, and it’s only gotten better in 2019. The gap between runners one through five was 89 seconds at the sectional.
“It’s such a good feeling to know that your teammates know you’re not alone out there and your teammates are all supporting you,” Fair said. “We all put a lot more miles in this summer. We all had a training plan which we followed pretty closely. We all had goals we wanted to meet, so we all put in more work and more effort. Last year, we got second (at the sectional) and that was nice, but we always want to go for first. We’re just learning and we’re not getting discouraged if we have one bad race. We’re all supporting each other and running together.”
The L-Cats changed their practice routine this season, with positive results.
“We had to change our training a little bit, because we don’t have a track,” Willie said.
“We got a new track this year, so we’ve doing more distance instead of 1000s every week. I think that’s kind of helped us in some ways. This year, we’ve worked together to keep each other doing well in our races and keeping our heads in our races this year. We knew we were ranked well, but we weren’t going to let that get in our heads. We didn’t want to sacrifice a good race.”
The L-Cats raced at UW-Whitewater for the sectional last year, and went into this year’s sectional race better prepared.
“(Assistant coach Greg) Banes taught us something new, two days (before the race),” Pitta said. “It’s called cresting the hill. You think about going over two or three steps instead of just to the top and it helped all of us a lot. I think that’s what made the hill not as much of a fear factor kind of thing.
“We knew that for sure four of us were going to be in there (in the top ten), so we knew we’d do pretty good. We always strive to go to state, because we have the same girls and our times have been pretty much the same.”
The L-Cats were ranked 16th in the latest cross country poll. That seems a little low, to put it mildly.
“When we come off a dominant performance at conference and 28 points at sectionals, I’m not worried about us going into the state meet,” Lake Mills cross country coach Dan Zaeske said. “They’re going to have fun and just do their thing.”
All five L-Cats who scored are veterans of the state course. They finished 11th as a team a year ago. The Division 2 girls 5,000 meter final starts on Saturday at noon at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
“Last year, it was very cold and rainy,” Dressel said. “That’s what I remember. But it is a true cross country course. There’s not too many hills and it’s really wide. It’s nice for all runners. You have space to run. This year, I’m planning to be a bit more aggressive making my turns, just to make sure I can have as much time advantage as possible.”
“It’s a nice course,” Fair said. “I think it’s a pretty straightforward cross country course. The beginning is a little scary, because there’re so many people, and it’s kind of like, it’s easy to get discouraged, because there’re always so many people near you and so many people passing you, but you just have to remember to run your own race and not worry about anyone else.”
Winslow admitted it’s not her favorite course, but is looking forward to the challenge.
“It’s kind of hilly,” Winslow said. “I don’t like hills, and it’s always cold. But we always run pretty well there, so I am excited to see how we can do. We are ranked pretty far back. We are hoping to place pretty well. We always work together and run faster, so I’m excited to see how it goes.”
