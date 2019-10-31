PALMYRA — Pressure has been a constant in the three-year career at Palmyra-Eagle for junior cross country runner Ally Czeshinski.
During her freshman year, the Panthers had a pair of seniors whose hopes of qualifying the team for state on how high Czeshinski, their third-place runner, could finish. They got there.
During her sophomore year, Czeshinski and senior Hailey Lucht pushed each other through training and pacing in races to get back to state. Lucht and Czeshinski both made it individually.
This year, it’s been a different type of pressure. Czeshinski spent the season on pace to be a state qualifier for the third season in a row — a feat only replicated twice in Palmyra-Eagle school history — but this year there was a more personal pressure.
“There’s a weird component this year because 15 years ago, I made the declaration that if anyone makes it to state, we’re going to take the whole team,” Palmyra-Eagle coach Joel Tortomasi said. “The students respect Ally and know she’s going to run fast, but there’s a lot of pressure when she’s the only one that can make it which means they get to go on the trip. This year, we’re going to Kalahari, but there were moments where that was definitely starting to weigh on her.”
It wasn’t until the final mile of the WIAA Division 3 sectional meet at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater when Czeshinski secured the fifth spot that she started to feel the relief of realizing her goal of qualifying for the Division 3 state meet hosted at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.
Czeshinski had begun feeling like a state-caliber runner the week before the Trailways Conference meet and continued to feel good throughout the sectional meet.
“It was before the conference meet and I was like man, this is getting real,” Czeshinski said. “I was starting to feel better (physically) and I started to feel more like myself.
“But the boys were yelling at me, ‘State, state, state,’ and I was just like, ‘Shut up.’ It was tough because we all wanted me to go, but I had to do all the work.”
That process over the last two weeks is where Czeshinski evolved in her maturity. In her sophomore year, there was a muddy meet with rain where runners were negatively affected by the mud, but Czeshinski embraced it, wiping mud on her face and earning the name, “Baby-faced Assassin.”
Now, Czeshinski thinks of herself in even more fierce terms.
“The lone wolf that tries to eat her way to state,” Czeshinski said.
Tortomasi is most impressed by Czeshinski’s ability to “tactfully run” he said.
“Going into that last mile at sectionals, I was a little nervous because I could see the pain on her face,” Tortomasi said. “You knew exactly where you needed to be because you didn’t want to leave any margin for error, so you were making sure you were fifth and you got there.”
Czeshinski was able to get there because she prides herself on always finding another gear in the final mile.
“I come across the two-mile mark and I know that I have to push through,” Czeshinski said. “I know I have to do it and that everyone wants me to get there, so I tried (to improve) my form to catch the Dodgeland runner and right before the killer hill, that was where I had to do it.
“That was the deciding factor and I was leaning forward really far and I was pumping my hands up over my head and spitting up rocks behind me.”
No matter what it looked like, it worked. And she’s going back to state for a third time.
“Sectionals was like the only thing I could think about for two weeks,” Czeshinski said. “I feel like with all the stress, it helps in a way. It was literally the only thing I could think about.”
“With the level of experience you have at the state meet and at that course, I think she’s going to surprise herself,” Tortomasi said. “There were some key workouts last year that she wasn’t really getting the full benefit of because they were dealing with some injuries, but now she will because she’s been executing them really well.”
Constable prepares for her third trip to state
Constable is racing for the third time at state. She was a medalist as a freshman, then missed most of her sophomore season due to a stress fracture. She returned last year and earned her second medal.
“Not my favorite course,” Constable said of The Ridges. “It’s surprisingly very hilly for a golf course. I just think I’m going to enjoy my last high school race. It may be my last cross country race. I’m not sure.”
Though cross country is where Constable first made a name for herself, her exploits in track and field quickly surpassed them. She is the defending three-time Division 3 state champion in the girls 800 meter run and the reigning champion in the 400.
She recently made a verbal commitment to run track and field for the University of Minnesota.
“I am very excited,” Constable said. “It hasn’t hit me that I am doing that. They’ve been recruiting me. Their coach visited my house. There’s a few more girls that are very similar to me with the 400 and 800 (so they are looking for me to run on relay teams). I am excited to keep running.”
