HARTLAND — Jenna Lovejoy knows how it feels to fall short of the state meet.
The Fort Atkinson senior made she wouldn’t have to rehash those feelings Saturday.
Lovejoy qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state meet after finishing fifth at a WIAA Division 1 Kettle Moraine sectional Saturday at Naga-Waukee Park in Hartland.
“It means a lot to me,” Lovejoy said. “I qualified my freshman and my junior year, but I also know what it feels like to not qualify my sophomore year. I understand how bad you have to want it at the end. The last mile I thought, no one is going to pass, I’m going to state."
Lovejoy crossed the finish line with a time of 19 minutes, 48.3 seconds.
“My plan was to chill out the first 800 (meters) and let all the craziness settle down,” Lovejoy said. “I didn’t need to be top five the first 800, that’s not really important. The last 800 is more important.”
The time helped the Blackhawks place seventh with 176 points.
"At the 1K mark she was in about tenth or 12th place and had such a confident, calm look on her face," Fort Atkinson head coach Chick Westby said. "By the 3k mark she had moved up to 6th. Every time I saw her she had that same 'I got this' look."
Sun Prairie had the top-two finishers in junior Kate Kopotic (first, 19:02.1) and senior Hannah Ray (second, 19:25.7) and placed first overall with 34 points.
The Fort Atkinson boys finished 11th overall with 284 points. Senior Jacob Holmes led the Blackhawks with a 41st-place finish.
Madison La Follette finished first with 37 points.
Sophomore Kat Kessler placed 23rd overall for the Fort Atkinson girls with a time of 21:05.4. Fellow sophomores Jada Zorn and Laurel Miller placed 39th and 51st in the field, respectively.
Zorn clocked in at 21:55.1, while Miller timed in at 22:26.6.
Senior Lauren Bilau placed 58th with a time of 22:51.3.
Junior Gini Cooper and freshman Kaitlyn Burke crossed the line with times of 23:53.5 and 24:15.1, respectively.
Freshman Anthony Henrichon finished 51st for the boys with a time of 18:37.6. Junior Cory Pfiefer clocked in at 19:14.3. Sophomore Dominic Hebbe finished shortly after with a time of 19:16.9.
Senior Greyson Gotchalk, junior Anthony Theriault and junior Bryce Kochendorfer rounded out the Blackhawks’ lineup.
Last season at the state meet, Lovejoy placed 38th overall with a time of 19:37.6, which was a season best for Lovejoy.
“If I could PR for this season at state again that would be awesome,” Lovejoy said. “I just want to have fun and take it in. It’s my senior year and it’s my last time.”
Lovejoy will run in the WIAA Division 1 state meet Saturday at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids at 12:40 p.m.
WIAA DIVISION 1 KETTLE MORAINE SECTIONAL
Girls
Team scores — 1, Sun Prairie, 34; 2, Janesville Craig, 81; 3, Oconomowoc, 105; 4, Oregon, 106; 5, Stoughton, 165; 6, Kettle Moraine, 167; 7, Fort Atkinson, 176; 8, Madison La Follette, 194; 9, Elkhorn, 218; 10, Milton, 219; 11, Janesville Parker, 353.
Medalist — 1, Kate Kopotic, 19:02.1.
Fort Atkinson — 5, Lovejoy, 19:48.3; 23, Kessler, 21:05.4; 39, Zorn, 21:55.1; 51, Miller, 22:26.6; 58, Bilau, 22:51.3.
Boys
Team scores — 1, Madison La Follette, 37; 2, Oconomowoc, 40; 3, Sun Prairie, 83; 4, Stoughton, 118; 5, Janesville Craig, 173; 6, Kettle Moraine, 180; 7, Oregon, 187; 8, Elkhorn, 213; 9, Milton, 224; 10, Janesville Parker, 275; 11, Fort Atkinson, 284; 12, Beloit Memorial, 297.
Medalist — 1, Vance, Oco, 15:55.2.
Fort Atkinson — 41, Holmes, 18:22.5; 51, Henrichon, 18:37.6; 61, Pfiefer, 19:14.3; 63, Hebbe, 19:16.9; 68, Gotchalk, 19:44.4.
