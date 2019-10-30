Sometimes Jenna Lovejoy likes a little company on a long run.
So, when the Fort Atkinson senior heads out for a lengthy training session, her dad, Kent Lovejoy, tags along.
Kent Lovejoy, who was a former runner at Winona State, started out jogging beside his daughter early on in her childhood, but once Jenna got to high school, she got a little too fast for dad. So, dad had to trade his running shoes for a bike to help keep up with his daughter on their long runs.
To be fair, there aren’t many people who can keep up with a three-time WIAA Division 1 state qualifier.
Lovejoy qualified for her third state cross country meet on Saturday with a fifth-place finish at a WIAA Division 1 sectional at Naga-Waukee Park in Hartland.
Lovejoy has punched tickets to the state meet her freshman, junior and senior seasons, but the third and final one might of been the sweetest.
“My freshman year I kind of thought everyone made it,” Lovejoy said. “I didn’t think it was that cool. I thought it was normal because Arianna (Mansavage) made it, I made it. My sophomore year I didn’t make it. My junior year when I crossed the line, I was so happy I cried. I appreciate it so much more. My senior year it was the same.”
Even when Lovejoy missed out on the state meet as a sophomore, she was close. She placed sixth out of non-qualifying individuals, one spot out of qualifying.
But Lovejoy let that shortcoming her sophomore season fuel her junior and senior seasons.
“My junior year at sectional, the whole time I was running it felt like I was running away, like I need to get as far away from the fifth or sixth place as I can,” Lovejoy said. “What happened to me my sophomore year truly motivated me.”
“It’s really easy for someone to say it (sophomore sectional) was just unlucky or it was just a bad day,” Kent Lovejoy said. “But after that she decided to take her destiny into her own hands, and make sure she put in the work and was ready to go. That was one of my proudest moments I had for her as a runner.”
And now Lovejoy gets a third crack at the state meet.
“This year I’ve had my eyes more focused on the state meet,” Lovejoy said. “Last year I was much more focused on the sectional meet. I feel like as I get older my goals get bigger. I feel like that’s how it’s supposed to be.”
As a freshman at the state meet Lovejoy placed 59th with a time of 19 minutes, 50.17 seconds. After missing the state meet as a sophomore, Lovejoy finished 38th with a time of 19:37.6 as a junior.
“Sectional is the most stressful race I run all year, because it’s like an elimination, it’s sink or swim,” Lovejoy said. “I have goals for state and I definitely want to do well.
“I want to place higher than last year. I definitely want to go up in place and have a better time.”
Lovejoy is hoping her experience from her previous two trips to the state meet will help in her final hurrah.
“I think you need to be mentally prepared to not being in first,” Lovejoy said. “I probably won’t be in the lead pack, but you have to mentally prepare for that.”
When Lovejoy does cross that finish line for the last time, Fort Atkinson head coach Chick Westby is just hoping his senior runner can come away feeling like she left it all out on the course.
“She knows it’s her last time up there,” Westby said. “She really wants to take it in as much as she can and race her best, that’s always what she wants as well, but she also wants to absorb the moment and take it in.
“I want her coming away from that race feeling like she gave her best shot.”
No matter the result at the state meet, one thing is for sure: Jenna Lovejoys don’t come around too often.
“Jenna is very driven,” Kent Lovejoy said. “There are not a lot of kids that spend six days a week all summer running.
“A lot of kids fight for a varsity spot, or a spot on the team. Jenna understands that there is a bigger world out there and she would like to get after it.”
Along with her dedication and state appearances, Lovejoy is a four-time first team all-Badger South member. Westby also touted Lovejoy for her maturity and coachability.
“In the end I really hope she can leave behind (at Fort Atkinson) that she’s just a girl and she put her head to this and made this happen,” Westby said.
“I felt I’ve shown, especially with the girls on the team, if you put the work in, great things can happen,” Lovejoy said.
Lovejoy will race at the WIAA Division 1 State Cross Country Championships Saturday at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids at 12:40 p.m.
“I think she’s going to have a career beyond high school, but high school is still special, it’s different,” Kent Lovejoy said.
“During the race I think I’ll be fired up and running around like I usually do, chasing her around,” he added. “After the race it will probably hit a little bit. What a cool four years she’s had. Even the failures that she’s had, she’s been able to turn into positives. I couldn’t ask for a better four years and I’m hopeful she’ll have a great race on Saturday.”
