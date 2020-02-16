EVANSVILLE — Carter Friend flipped the script to earn the only first-place finish for the Whitewater Whippets at the WIAA Division 2 Evansville/Albany regional on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Taking first place secured the 152-pounder a spot in the WIAA Division 2 sectional at Evansville on Saturday, Feb. 22, along with Whitewater 145-pounder David Cushman, who took second place.
Friend defeated Tre'veon Bivens of Beloit Turner, 3-1, in an overtime match by sudden victory. Bivens earned a 4-3 decision against Friend in the 152-pound Rock Valley Conference title bout last Saturday.
Friend (33-8) received a bye in the first round, earned a 9-2 decision over Riley Long in the semifinals match before defeating Bivens for first place.
Cushman (33-10) received a forfeit from Clinton wrestler Ben Jacobs, earned an 11-6 decision over Jayson Starr of Brodhead/Juda before losing to Edgerton senior Cole Bavery (29-1) in the championship match. Bavery pinned Cushman in 51 seconds to win the title bout.
WIAA DIVISION 2 EVANSVILLE/ALBANY REGIONAL
Team scores — 1, Evansville/Albany, 258.5; 2, Edgerton, 228; 3, Beloit Turner, 202.5; 4, Whitewater, 153; 5, Brodhead/Juda, 125.5; 6, Clinton, 33.
106 pounds — 1, Katzenmeyer, E/A; 3, Tomomitsu, W. 113 — 1, Hazzard, Edg; 3, Hammond, W. 120 — 1, Harbison, BT. 126 — 1, Scofield, E/A; 3, C. Gamble, W. 132 — 1, Kostroun, E/A; 3, Porras, W. 138 — 1, Beltran, BT; 3, M. DePorter, W. 145 — 1, Bavery, Edg; 2, Cushman, W. 152 — 1, Friend, W. 160 — 1, Braunschweig, E/A. 170 — 1, Wilkinson, Edg; 4, Isbell, W. 182 — 1, Roberts, E/A; 3, Leibbrand, W. 195 — 1, Ries, BT; 4, Staebeler, W. 220 — 1, Griinke, BT. 285 — 1, Farrington, Edg.
